Pedro Martins reveals Cruzeiro’s intentions in the 2023 Series A

photo: Joo Victor Pena/EM/DAPress Pedro Martins participated in the arbitration meeting of the new format of the 2023 Mineiro dispute

Champion of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this season, Cruzeiro has already started its planning for 2023. According to football director Pedro Martins, the Minas Gerais club intends to have a stable campaign in the First Division and avoid relegation, although it has few financial resources to invest in contracts.

In an interview given after the arbitration meeting of the new format of the 2023 Mineiro dispute, in Mineiro, this Monday (24), Pedro Martins said that the revenue for the next year will not be entirely destined for football. Therefore, it will be necessary to maintain the financial austerity policy even in Series A.

“The economic level of Cruzeiro is a club under reconstruction. We know that this first year it was necessary to return to Serie A and we also know that the club has a very complex debt that must be resolved over time. season we know that we will not have 100% of the revenue available for the football department”, he began.

“We are going to work so that the club has a year that is stable, manages to have a year that does not suffer, so that, in addition to not falling, we can seek out who knows, exceed our financial limitations, but work with little resources and maximum efficiency”, he projected.

Competitive team for 2023

Despite the tighter budget due to the club’s delicate financial reality, the director promised that Raposa will have a competitive team in next year’s national tournament. However, the celestial club does not enter into auctions to sign players.

“Our objective, within our budgetary capacity, is to increase our competitive game. To make Cruzeiro competitive next year. And knowing that the club is undergoing reconstruction. I don’t want to build any kind of unreasonable expectations here. football department of the club we need to be as efficient as possible, making the club able to respond to expectations on the pitch”, he concluded.

Cruzeiro’s squad will undergo a major overhaul for the 2023 season. Players little used in this year’s successful campaign should not remain.

On the other hand, athletes with growth potential should be monitored, as is the case with left-back Kaiki and striker Juan Christian.

Last week, Fox announced its first reinforcement. This is defender Neris, who was last at Al-Hazm, in Saudi Arabia. Cruzeiro also has a verbal agreement with goalkeeper Anderson, who belongs to Athletico-PR.