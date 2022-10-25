POWERFUL tips for you to increase your sales

Understanding the best way to approach goes beyond being friendly in the service, as there are good practices that must be adopted in corporate social networks. When contacting a customer, he has expectations in relation to his attitude, looking for a brand in which he can trust and solve all doubts without commitment or pressure.

Do not send sales messages in groups

Constantly publicizing your business can interrupt the group’s activities. There is still the risk of being banned or suspended for SPAM, after direct shots of communications. Focus on the quality of your message and not the quantity, reinforcing your differentials on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and other more visual and organic tools.

Ask the customer if they authorize the interaction

Before starting a conversation on Whatsapp with the consumer, use an authorization. Even if you found the number somewhere, don’t start a random, intrusive chat. The General Data Protection Law has been making progress with these interventions, so use certain personal data responsibly.

Avoid forwarding excessive content

Unless it’s really wanted by customers, don’t send materials weekly, so it doesn’t sound exaggerated. Share your social media so he can follow everything he wants in spontaneous posts. Forcing communication only prevents building a good brand image.

Be cordial, but be careful with intimacy

Send greetings like good morning and express attention, but don’t forget that formality needs to be maintained. In an attempt to humanize the words, many begin to act intimately and one may be frightened. Monitor your language and adapt it to your audience.

Knowing how to behave as a business on WhatsApp is paramount, taking advantage of the tools available for business accounts. Scheduling autoresponders, putting organization tags, and updating profile information all express credibility.