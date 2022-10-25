Prediction: Benfica vs Juventus – for the Champions League

Enzo Fernandez of Benfica in a friendly match (© imago images / Pressinphoto) 26.07.2022



Information and prediction for Benfica vs Juventus

With the possibility of guaranteeing with an anticipation the classification for the round of 16 of the Champions LeagueO benficafrom Portugal, receives the Juventusfrom Italy, in this Tuesday, October 25th. The match, which will count as a scenario with the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon, is part of the agenda of the Thursday – penultimate – round gives group stage of the 2022/2023 version of the Champions League. The kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasilia time). The Portuguese share the leadership of the H key with Paris Saint-Germain, from France. They have accumulated eight points so far. The third position is shared by the Italians and Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, who had three points in the first four rounds.

How does the 2022/2023 Champions League work?

UEFA, the organization that organizes the Champions League, announced a profound change in the tournament. However, it will start to be valid only in the 2024/2025 season. In version 2022/2023, the regulation of the last editions was maintained. The tournament has 32 participantswhich were divided in eight keys in your groups stage. They will face each other in round trip. At the end of six rounds, the first two will advance in the dispute for the title. O third place will still have the chance to keep the international calendar, however, in another competition. will be relegated to Europa Leaguewhere he will enter the stage of 16th finals.

Where to watch the 2022/2023 Champions League matches?

Where to watch on TV – A Champions League 2022/2023 edition continues to have the SBT as a broadcast platform Open TV in Brazil. On pay TV, it is shown by TNT Sportswhich shows the games in the Space channel on HBO Max and on their digital platforms. You need to check the schedule to find out which games will be broadcast and the times.

Where to watch at bookmakers – There is no streaming of games from the Champions League on the platforms of the main bookmakers.

Benfica’s recent performance

Benfica will enter the field packed with what is considered the most significant victory so far in the season. On Friday, October 21, in the opening match of the tenth round of the Portuguese Championship, they beat Porto, at Estádio do Dragão, by 1-0. Goal scored by Rafa Silva in the 27th minute of the second half. He had assistance from David Neres.

The Lisbon team had the possibility of playing with a numerical advantage from the 27th minute of the first stage. That’s when Eustáquio left the pitch after being sent off after receiving the second yellow card. He knew how to take advantage of the situation, although he didn’t make a spectacular game. He had the ball 62% of the time, created the most shooting opportunities (13-11) and was evenly matched in the hit rate. There were four on each side.

In this way, he reached 28 points (nine wins and one draw). He retained his tournament lead and unbeaten streak. The advantage over Porto, in second place, rose to six points. In the Champions League, after two draws against Paris Saint-Germain, a win this Tuesday is enough for them to be able to secure their spot in the round of 16 in advance. However, if Maccabi Haifa do not overcome the French, a draw will be enough for the Portuguese to get their place in the next stage of the competition.

Probable lineup of Benfica

Juventus’ current form

Juventus will still enter the field with a chance of reaching a place in the round of 16. For that, however, it needs a highly unlikely combination of results. First of all, you’ll have to win the two games you have left. In addition to Benfica, they will have to overcome Paris Saint-Germain, in Turin, in the final round. Something that the quality of football that he has shown so far this season does not make his fans very confident.

That would make him score nine points. In addition, I would have to hope that Paris Saint-Germain and/or Benfica would be defeated in the match against Maccabi Haifa. In practice, Juventus’ viable goal is to fight for third place. For that, he really has to try to avoid being surpassed in the score by the Israelis and keep the advantage he has in relation to the rival in the goal difference, which is the second tiebreaker. In direct confrontation, which is the first, they are equal.

On Friday, October 21, for the eleventh round of the 2022/2023 version of the Italian Championship, playing in Turin, Juventus thrashed Empoli 4-0. and two defeats). Just enough to occupy the eighth position on the tournament leaderboard. Two points below Udinese, sixth placed and last team in the region that distributes places in international competitions.

Possible Juventus lineup

