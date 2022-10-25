Prediction: Leipzig v Real Madrid

Kevin Kampl of RB Leipzig in game for the German championship (© imago images / Jan Huebner) 06.03.2021

Information and prediction for Leipzig vs Real Madrid

With their spot in the round of 16 assured, the Real Madridfrom Spain, enters the field in this Tuesday, October 25thjust to fulfill the table of Thursday – penultimate – round gives group stage gives Champions League in their 2022/2023 season. face the Leipzigfrom Germany, in a duel that will take place in Red Bull Arena, in Leipzig. The start is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasilia time). The Spaniards have accumulated ten points and lead the F key. The Germans, with six points, are in second place. The third place is shared between Milan, from Italy, and Dinamo Zagreb, from Croatia.

How does the 2022/2023 Champions League work?

UEFA, the organization that organizes the Champions League, announced a profound change in the tournament. However, it will start to be valid only in the 2024/2025 season. In version 2022/2023, the regulation of the last editions was maintained. The tournament has 32 participantswhich were divided in eight keys in your groups stage. They will face each other in round trip. At the end of six rounds, the first two will advance in the dispute for the title. O third place will still have the chance to keep the international calendar, however, in another competition. will be relegated to Europa Leaguewhere he will enter the stage of 16th finals.

Where to watch the 2022/2023 Champions League matches?

Where to watch on TV – A Champions League 2022/2023 edition continues to have the SBT as a broadcast platform Open TV in Brazil. On pay TV, it is shown by TNT Sportswhich shows the games in the Space channel on HBO Max and on their digital platforms. You need to check the schedule to find out which games will be broadcast and the times.

Where to watch at bookmakers – There is no streaming of games from the Champions League on the platforms of the main bookmakers.

Leipzig’s recent performance

Leipzig, who did not score in the first two rounds of the Champions League, took advantage of the two duels they had with Celtic to take the second place in the group. He scored 3-1 in the match he played at the Red Bull Arena and made it 2-0 in Glasgow, putting himself in a situation that could secure a second spot in the round of 16 this Tuesday. For that, they would have to overcome Real Madrid and hope that the Ukrainians do not overcome the Scots playing away from home.

On Saturday 22 October, however, Leizpzig saw their three-game winning streak interrupted by Augsburg. The match, for the eleventh round of the 2022/2023 version of the German Championship, was 3 to 3. However, it ended up celebrating the result as if it were a victory under the circumstances. The hosts opened up a three-goal lead. They scored with Berisha in the 34th minute of the opening stage and extended through Demirovic, in the six minutes, and Vargas, in the 19th minute of the final stage.

The fundamental point for the change of direction of the match was the expulsion of Iago, at 20 minutes. Having a numerical advantage, Leipzig took control of the game. He scored in the 27th minute (André Silva), 44th minute (Nkunku) and 45th minute (Ramos Novoa) advancing to 16 points (four wins, four draws and three defeats). Enough to occupy the eighth position in the Bundesliga leaderboard. Two points below Mainz, sixth place and the last club in the region that distributes places for international competitions.

Leipzig likely lineup

Real Madrid’s current form

In a calm situation in the competition, Real Madrid, then on the eve of the classic against Barcelona, ​​can use the match against Shakthar Donetsk, held on neutral ground in Poland, as training for the duel with their biggest rival. He tested Karim Benzema, preserved a series of holders and, even so, got the tie, by 1 to 1, with the goal of defender Rudiger scored in the second half stoppage time.

It was enough to guarantee, with two rounds of anticipation, the qualification for the round of 16. Training was also good enough for Real to beat Barcelona 3-1 in the next game. In this way, it assumed the isolated leadership of the Spanish Championship. Which he successfully defended in the next two rounds. In which they beat Elche (3-0) and Sevilla (3-1). The latter on Saturday, October 22nd.

In this way, he continues without losing in the 2022/2023 season, in which he has already included the UEFA Super Cup winner’s trophy in his collection. In LaLiga, with 31 points (ten victories and one draw), they maintained their three-point advantage over Barcelona, ​​who are in second place. With 28 goals scored, he presents, alongside the Cataluna club, the best attack of the tournament.

Possible Real Madrid lineup

Prediction and final prediction for Leipzig vs Real Madrid:

Faced with a Real Madrid that only meets the table and, in this way, can present some accommodation, Leipzig has the prognosis in the victory the indicated prediction for this Tuesday’s confrontation for the fifth round of the group stage of the 2022/2023 edition of the phase of Champions League groups.

Leipzig vs Real Madrid prediction:

