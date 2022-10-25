Procrastinate. After all, there is a scientific reason for not wanting to do anything.

Leave it for later”, “postpone”, “the opposite of anticipating”. The definition of procrastinating is easy to explain. But is there any scientific reason for this act of not wanting to do anything at the moment? Several surveys say yes and that it is not just general laziness.

The Health Digest portal put together several studies to explain the issue. According to Psychology Today, procrastination may even be related to anxiety and preoccupation with negative emotions. It can even cause insomnia and reduced well-being.

“If someone is procrastinating because of an anxiety disorder, it can lead to other negative outcomes. Treating the anxiety that affects procrastination can help someone who is avoiding necessary tasks and can improve other aspects of life as well.” Bill Hudenko, to Medical News Today.

Another study showed that people with tendencies to procrastinate had the amygdala of the brain larger. It is the part of the brain system that is related to some feelings, such as anger and fear.

“Procrastination can also help people prioritize getting involved in aspects of life that bring them joy,” continues Bill Hudenko.

