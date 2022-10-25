PSG change today against Maccabi Haifa; see the likely lineup

Credit: Disclosure / PSG

With the return of Neymar, PSG face the Maccabi Haifa this Tuesday (25), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, for the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. In the previous game, the team led by Christophe Galtier drew with Benfica.

PSG lineup vs. Maccabi Haifa

At the moment, Paris Saint-Germain leads group H with eight points, the same score as Benfica. However, the French take advantage of the tie-breaking criteria. Maccabi Haifa, in turn, is the bottom of the bracket with three and fights with Juventus for the third position, which guarantees a place in the playoff of the Europa League.

Embezzled at the weekend by Ligue 1, Neymar is back and reinforces PSG alongside Messi, Mbappé and co. Despite all the favoritism in the match, Galtier praised the opponent and highlighted that he wants attention from his players.

“We were not surprised by the quality of this team. Is it very well organized, with a lively, alert, very forceful game, very technical players and a coach who defends a very intense, very offensive game? said Galtier, also remembering the first game between the teams”, began the PSG coach.

“It was no accident that we were pushed in the first game for 25, 30 minutes in a certain organization. We saw later that they managed to beat Juventus in another very organized game. It shows the quality of his coach and squad.”

PSG’s likely lineup against Maccabi Haifa is as follows: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Bernat; Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz and Renato Sanches; Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

DATASHEET

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa

Uefa Champions League 2022/23

Group H – 5th round

Date and time: 10/25/2022, at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris (FRA)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (ALE)

Assistants: Stefan Lupp (ALE) and Marco Achmüller (ALE)

Streaming: SBT, TNT and HBO Max