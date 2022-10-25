PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: See highlights from the Champions League match

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH THIS AND ALL OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

1st half – 19 minutes – Messi receives from Mbappé and takes a beautiful trivela out of the hat to score a goal for PSG



1st half – 31 minutes – Mbappé slams into the corner of Maccabi Haifa’s goalkeeper and scores a great goal



1st half – 34 minutes – Neymar makes PSG’s third and closes the account of the MNM trio: EVERYONE scored!



1st half – 37 minutes – Abdoulaye Seck scores for Maccabi Haifa



1st half – 44 minutes – Messi makes his second of the match, with a shot from outside the area



2nd half – 49 minutes – Seck scores one more for Maccabi Haifa



2nd half – 64 minutes – Mbappé scores another beautiful goal for PSG



2nd half – 66 minutes – Neymar crosses and Goldberg sends against his own heritage



Pre-match: See the team lineups for the upcoming match