PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: See highlights from the Champions League match

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH THIS AND ALL OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

1st half – 19 minutes – Messi receives from Mbappé and takes a beautiful trivela out of the hat to score a goal for PSG


Messi scores a GOAL by trivela and opens the scoring for PSG

1st half – 31 minutes – Mbappé slams into the corner of Maccabi Haifa’s goalkeeper and scores a great goal


One more goal! Mbappé takes off the goalkeeper and swipes at the angle

1st half – 34 minutes – Neymar makes PSG’s third and closes the account of the MNM trio: EVERYONE scored!


Neymar receives from Messi and scores another beautiful goal for PSG

1st half – 37 minutes – Abdoulaye Seck scores for Maccabi Haifa


Maccabi Haifa discounts with Seck

1st half – 44 minutes – Messi makes his second of the match, with a shot from outside the area


Messi scores his second in the match

2nd half – 49 minutes – Seck scores one more for Maccabi Haifa


Seck takes advantage of confusion and makes one more for Maccabi Haifa

2nd half – 64 minutes – Mbappé scores another beautiful goal for PSG


Mbappé scores another beautiful goal for PSG

2nd half – 66 minutes – Neymar crosses and Goldberg sends against his own heritage


Neymar crosses and Goldberg sends against his own heritage

Pre-game: Check out the preview of the match with Arthur Quezada:


Arthur Quezada brings all the information about PSG x Maccabi Haifa, for the Champions League

Pre-match: See the team lineups for the upcoming match

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Vasco awaits approval from City Hall to start expansion of São Januário

While Vasco SAF entered the Maracanã bidding process strongly, the club is working to raise …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved