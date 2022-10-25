Radeon RX 6700 GPU is up to 33% more efficient than RTX 3060 ti, according to AMD

Recently released GPU is a rare card to find

Months ago, AMD released a Radeon RX 6700 GPU (not XT) and, apparently, only Sapphire and Power Color bought into the idea between the partners. Now with the release of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with faster memories, AMD published some graphics showing that their solution delivers the best performance-to-consumer ratio.

One of the graphs shows the performance in games running at 1440p. According to AMD, its Radeon RX 6700 graphics card manages to be slightly superior in gaming compared to an RTX 3060 Ti (OC).

AMD’s GPU also delivers better performance per watt, as the Radeon RX 6700 has a consumption of 175 W, against the 230 W of the RTX 3060 Ti (OC). In this regard, the AMD card does better in all tests. Overall, the Radeon RX 6700 is up to 33% better in FPS per watt. Remembering that these are numbers from AMD itself.

The problem is finding an RX 6700 on the market

It’s so hard to find an RX 6700 that a quick Google search will suggest the RX 6700 XT. The website Gizbot, however, seems to have gotten one and this is one of the rare reviews of the model. On YouTube, the RandeomGaminginHD channel uses a Power Color RX 6700.

According to AMD’s official website for the Radeon RX 6700, the GPU has 36 compute units, operating between 1947 MHz to 2450 MHz, 10 GB of video memory on a 160-bit interface with a maximum bandwidth of 320 GB/ s. The non-XT Radeon RX 6700 has the same settings as the mobile RX 6700M chip.

For comparison, Radeon RX 6700 XT is equipped with 40 compute units, clocks between 2321 MHz and 2581 MHz, 12 GB of memory, 192-bit interface and bandwidth up to 384 GB/s.

AMD’s tests only cite an RTX 3060 Ti (OC), without mentioning the specific model, but the release of these benchmarks with the RX 6700 comes shortly after Asus releases the first RTX 3060 Ti with faster memories. Interestingly, the game Lies of P has a Radeon RX 6700 as a recommended video card in its requirements.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 GPU is up to 10% faster than the RX 6650 XT in the Time Spy benchmark

Yes, now the video card has the “RX” in the name officially



…..

Via: VideoCardz