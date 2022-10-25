RB Leipzig beat Real Madrid 3-2 this afternoon (25), in a match valid for the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. The score was built with goals from Gvardiol, Nkuku and Timo Werner, for the Germans. Vini Jr. and Rodrygo discounted for the Spaniards.

Despite the reverse result, the Spanish team remains in the lead of Group F, but now with only one point ahead of the second place, the Germans themselves. In addition, Real is already qualified for the kill Kill of Champions.

As Leipzig is also guaranteed the next round, the last round will be used to decide who will advance to the first place. Real Madrid host Celtic on May 2, while Leipzig visit Shakhtar Donetsk on the same day.

Real returns to the field to face Girona on Sunday (30), at 12:15 pm (GMT), for the Spanish Championship. RB Leipzig will face Leverkusen, on Saturday (29), at 10:30 am (Brasília time), for Alemão.

German dance!

The first half of the first stage was completely dominated by the German team. In the 13th minute, Szoboszlai took the corner to the entrance of the small area and found André Silva, who tested crossed. Courtois made a defezaça and, on the rebound, Gvardiol headed in to open the scoring.

Just five minutes later, Raum kicked from the edge of the area, the ball deflected in Tchouaméni and left for Nkunku. The Frenchman came face to face with Courtois and dropped a bomb that exploded at the bottom of the crossbar and swelled the nets.

This season, it is an unprecedented fact that Real have conceded two goals in the same match.

meringue pressure

Behind on the scoreboard, Real Madrid started to work more with the ball to try good scoring opportunities. First, Real tried with Rodrygo, who finished left-handed and forced Blaswich to make a great save.

Then another Brazilian. Vini Jr. got the ball after a cross, which was deflected by Tchouaméni. The attacker kicked the way he could and the goalkeeper saved in fright.

Soft water on hard stone…

It hits until it breaks. After wasting two great opportunities, Real Madrid managed to reduce the German advantage before the match went to half-time.

In the last minutes of the first half, Asensio skilfully escaped down the right and crossed at half height to the middle of the area. Without leaving the ground, Vinícius Júnior tested hard in the left corner to swing the nets.

Vincius Jr. celebrates his goal for Real Madrid during a match against RB Leipzig in the Champions League Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Balance

The second half was more balanced, with Real Madrid looking for an equalizer and RB Leipzig going after their third goal to secure the victory.

Despite the advantage, the Germans were not satisfied with the result and will continue to work, especially in counterattacks to infiltrate the opposing defense.

The merengue club, on the other hand, showed some nervousness with the setback on the scoreboard, missing passes and wasting good chances to equalize the score.

take it, give it here

Soon after Vini Jr. miss an incredible opportunity to tie the match, Timo Werner scored the third for the Germans. In a counterattack, Simakan advanced to the right and crossed low, in the measure for Werner, who only had the job of pushing the ball to the back of the net.

In the last move of the match, Rodrygo was tackled inside the area by Nkunku and the referee called the penalty. The shirt 21 himself went for the ball, converted the charge and reduced the advantage of the Germans.

DATASHEET:

RB LEIPZIG 3×2 REAL MADRID

Reason: Champions League group stage

Place: Red Bull Arena in Leipzig (Germany)

Date and time: October 25, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

goals: Gvardiol (13′ Q1 – RBL), Nkuku (18′ Q1 – RBL), Vini Jr. (44′ Q1 – RMA), Timo Werner (36′ Q2 – RBL) and Rodrygo (48′ Q2 – RMA)

Yellow cards: Lucas Vazquez (RMA)

RB LEIPZIG: Blaswich; Simakan (Henrichs), Gvardiol, Orbán and Raum (Adbou Diallo); Haidara (Kampl) and Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku and Forsberg (Dani Olmo); André Silva (Timo Werner). Technician: Marco Rose

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vásquez (Carvajal), Militão, Rudiger and Nacho (Alaba); Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Kroos (Hazard); Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Asensio. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti