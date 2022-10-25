Reporter escapes live robbery in front of the Libertadores final stadium; watch video

Flamengo and Atletico-PR face each other this Saturday, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for the final of Liberators. Four days before the decision, a reporter suffered an attempted robbery during a live coverage in front of the Monumental Stadium Isidro Romero Carbomarried Barcelona from Guayaquil and final stage.

Vanessa Robles, journalist at Teleamazons, an Ecuadorian television network, was approached by two men who were riding a motorcycle. The robbers tried to steal his cell phone, but covered their faces and fled when they realized they were being filmed.

According to Vanessa, one of them was armed. “Are you going to rob us right now, friend? We are live”, the journalist told the thieves. In the sequence, a police officer appears on a motorcycle and Vanessa warns him that he had just suffered an attempted robbery. “They wanted to rob us, run after them,” she said in the video.

“As we walked to the recording location, several people had already warned us about the danger of robberies in the region,” said Vanessa. After the incident, Sebastián Palacios, Minister of Sports of Ecuador, said that security is guaranteed in the surroundings of the Monumental stadium.

This is not the first time scenes like this have been recorded in Ecuador. Last year, a news crew was robbed while recording on the outskirts of the stadium. The armed robber took the cell phone of one of the press professionals before fleeing.

In addition to these security issues, Guayaquil is experiencing tension before the Libertadores decision. This Monday, Ecuador issued a yellow alert with the possibility of an eruption of a volcano in the region.