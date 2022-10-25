Rice tire? Goodyear smart novelty lasts 500,000 km

O automobile market is increasingly doomed to implement new sustainable technologies to maintain itself. This seems to be a one-way street in the industry and it’s not just about new hybrid and electric cars. All car components can be made more sustainable, like the smart tire made from rice.

The American company Goodyear has already set a deadline to dispense with the use of oil in its tires once and for all. By 2040, the company wants to reduce the use of this non-renewable raw material to zero, which can generate a high degree of pollution. That’s why it bets on new smart tire concepts. An example is the model made with rice.

Meet Goodyear’s Eagle Go Smart Tire

According to the information, the smart tire is called Eagle Go and has a high durability. It may still utilize some petroleum-derived structures, but the composition is mostly sustainable. The company says that each of the tires can run about 500,000 km. In comparison with common tires, the most modern and durable ones run up to 240,000 km.

The smart tire was presented as equipment of the car of Citroen Oli, a concept model made in a highly sustainable way. The tread of the new Goodyear tire is made of sunflower oil and is responsible for keeping the structure adherent to the ground. In addition to vegetable oil, it also uses pine resin, natural rubber from the tree. Havea brasiliensis and silica from rice husk ash.

The entire carcass of the Eagle Go Smart Tire is made from 90% recycled materials.

The secret of high durability is in the retread

You may have heard of retreading tires, but you don’t see the habit as healthy or safe. However, Goodyear’s new smart tires rely on this process to keep the durability so high. They are designed to be coated up to twice.

The “first life” counts up to 150,000 km in duration, while conventional tires last on average up to 80,000 km at most. They should be on the market by the year 2027.