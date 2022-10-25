ROCAM and PRF arrest theft author and recover most iPhones

On the afternoon of this Monday, the 24th, the ROCAM and PRF garrison managed to approach and arrest the man who broke the glass door of a commercial establishment, located in the center of Araranguá, stealing 14 iPhnes and two watches Apple Watch.

>>> Thief breaks glass door of establishment and steals several iPhones

The crime took place around 4:20 am and the thief was arrested around 2 pm on BR 101, in Araranguá.

As determined by Portal Agora!, the Military Police, as soon as they were called to attend to the theft during the early hours of today, have already started the search, managing to identify the suspect and the vehicle he has in his name, a Mitsubishi Pajero Tr4.

During the PM investigation, it was found that the vehicle was in the city of Sombrio and would be returning to Araranguá, and on BR101 the ROCAM garrison spotted the vehicle in the opposite direction. The police officers quickly returned and, together with the PRF, approached the car near a gas station.

In search of the vehicle, some devices were located. iPhones stolen from the store and a backpack used to carry out the theft of objects. That the vehicle was removed by the PRF for administrative irregularities.

The 31-year-old man received a voice of arrest and when asked if there were more products in his residence, the prisoner replied no and that he authorized entry to the property located in the Alto Feliz neighborhood, in Araranguá.

The Tactical Patrol Squad (PPT) went to the residence and located a Honda CG 125 FAN motorcycle that was used by the prisoner to commit the theft from the establishment.

A jacket and helmet identical to the one used in the theft and a box of a bracelet were also located on the property. smartwatch empty, with the same number as the victim’s invoice.

Also according to the first-hand report, 8 were recovered today. iPhones and two watches Apple Watch.

The man was sent to the Araranguá Police Duty Center so that the appropriate measures could be taken. Now the police are looking for the recipients who bought the too much iPhones stolen and which have not yet been recovered.

Reception is a crime

Reception is a crime and is provided for in Art. 180. Of the Brazilian Penal Code. It is about acquiring, receiving, transporting, carrying or hiding for one’s own or someone else’s benefit, something that one knows to be the proceeds of crime, or influencing a third party, in good faith, to acquire, receive or hide it. The penalty is imprisonment from one to four years and a fine.