Ronaldo defends Neymar for supporting Bolsonaro: ‘No one can judge that’

photo: reproduction Ronaldo defended Neymar’s freedom, who showed support for Jair Bolsonaro The main shareholder of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo came out in defense of Neymar for the declaration of vote to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for president of Brazil. Without indicating which candidate will support in the election of October 30, “Fenmeno” said that the striker of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian National Team has complete freedom of choice and should not be judged for that.

“Everyone has the right to declare their vote for whoever they want and no one can judge that, especially when it comes to one side or the other. This vision has to be much fairer when you talk about a declaration of vote. he has seen the press itself demanding a political position from our athletes and, suddenly, when he has it, he is massacred. I think it is a very big injustice”, declared Ronaldo, this Tuesday (25), during a press conference to present the project. Big Blue Cruise, in So Paulo.

Ronaldo believes that Neymar was wronged for showing support for Bolsonaro in the presidential race against Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The former striker recalled the 2014 elections, when he supported candidate Acio Neves (PSDB) in the presidential campaign, but ended up being heavily criticized. At the time, Dilma Rousseff was elected to the Planalto Palace.

“I suffered this in the skin when I declared my vote for Acio, in 2014, and I was massacred. Therefore, I will not declare my vote from my own experience. Neymar and any citizen has the absolute right to declare their vote and not be questioned. for that,” he pointed out.

Neymar and Bolsonaro

“Speak, president! I wanted to be with you. Well, I’m very happy to participate in this live and not be afraid to fight, just like our president. I support our president. We know what we need. And talking about the Cup “Nothing better. Bolsonaro president. Winning the Cup…”, declared the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Explaining the reason for the support, the star added. “What motivated me to choose Bolsonaro were the values ​​that the president carries, which are similar to me and my family. This made me take a stand. I saw that he needed this strength. And I help a lot of people. position. You have your freedom,” he said.