Russia upholds 9-year sentence for WNBA star Brittney Griner

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by American basketball star Brittney Griner against a nine-year sentence for possession and smuggling of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Griner and his lawyers asked for acquittal or at least a reduction in the sentence, which they said was disproportionate to the offense and at odds with Russian judicial practice.

After retiring for no more than 30 minutes to consider the appeal, the chief judge said the original verdict was upheld “unchanged” except for the count of pretrial detention as part of the sentence.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia sent troops to Ukraine. Her case was inevitably seen in the context of the ensuing crisis in US-Russia relations.

Washington was quick to respond to the verdict.

“We are aware of news from Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be unfairly detained in intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another mock court case today,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

He said the United States “will continue to engage with Russia” to bring it home.

The prosecutor said the August 4 sentence for Griner was “fair”, but Alexander Boykov, one of the athlete’s lawyers, told the three-judge panel in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow:

“No judge will honestly say that Griner’s nine-year sentence is in accordance with Russian criminal law.”

He listed a number of what he said were procedural flaws in Griner’s conviction and advocated acquittal, but urged that “if the court wants to punish her, [deveria] give him a new ‘fair’ verdict and mitigate the punishment”.

“The severity and cruelty of Griner’s sentence shocks people all over the world,” he declared.

Authorized to make a final statement via live video link from the detention center in the town of Novoye Grishino, outside Moscow, Griner said how stressful her eight-month detention and two trials were.

“I barely surpassed the indicative amount [de óleo de cannabis]… People with more serious crimes received less than what they gave me,” he declared.

She said she used medical cannabis to relieve pain from a number of sports injuries. Recreational and medicinal uses are prohibited in Russia.