Russia wants to talk to US, France and Pope on solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were willing to “all contacts” and that it was Ukraine that banned further negotiations.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov



THE Russia is willing to dialogue with the United States, France it’s the Pope Francis about a solution to the war in Ukraine, the spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, this Tuesday, 25. “We are ready to discuss all this with the Americans, the French and with the pontiff”, said the representative of the Russian presidency, in a press conference given daily by telephone. This response was given in response to the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, who on Monday asked Pope Francis to make contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, and US President Joe Biden to give impetus to the peace process. “Whether this really goes in the direction of efforts to find possible solutions, it can be seen in a positive light,” Peskov said, adding that “Russia is open to all contacts, but we must assume that Ukraine has banned further of negotiations”, referring to Zelensky’s decision not to carry out any negotiations with the Russian leader.

The request for a dialogue had already been outlined by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who demanded that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choigu keep the doors open to the lines of communication in the midst of the Ukraine war, according to announced the Pentagon on Friday, the 21st. The US has highlighted, on previous occasions, the importance of keeping the channels of dialogue free, in order to avoid accidental confrontations with Moscow in the military field, in the face of the danger that this leads to an escalation. of tensions. This is the second time that the heads of the defense sectors of the two countries have spoken by phone since the beginning of the Ukrainian war, in February this year. The first conversation took place on May 13. According to the US Defense Department, Austin also spoke by phone with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to reiterate Washington’s “unbreakable commitment” to the people of the Eastern European country.

