Russian court rejects appeal, upholds US basketball star’s arrest







Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

A court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday confirmed the nine-year prison sentence for American basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted of drug trafficking.

Russian authorities have rejected an appeal filed by the US basketball star, who will remain imprisoned in the European country. On the occasion, Griner participated in the process by videoconference.

Considered one of the best athletes in the world in the sport, Griner was arrested in February at Moscow airport for having cannabis oil in an electronic cigarette.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges but assured that she had no intention of violating Russian laws.

“We are aware of the news that Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained in intolerable circumstances following another false trial,” said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

He also declared that the country’s president, Joe Biden, was “very clear” in saying that the athlete needs to be “released immediately”.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!