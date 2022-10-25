Samsung announces maintenance mode for Galaxy phones with One UI 5.0

Among the many new features that Samsung is implementing in its new interface, One UI 5.0, based on Android 13, is the maintenance mode. The idea behind this feature is that Samsung, which only offers the option to create multiple user accounts on tablets, allows mobile phone owners to keep your data safe when they send your phone in for repairs or allow someone else to use the device.

When enabled, maintenance mode creates a separate account that allows access to key device functionality, such as some pre-installed apps, while preventing access to photos, videos, and other sensitive data. Maintenance mode also disables the use of third-party apps and Samsung apps that are downloaded from the Galaxy Store and any data or accounts created in maintenance mode are deleted when the phone returns to normal operating mode.

To activate the feature, simply go to Settings > Battery and device care and turn on maintenance mode. Then the phone can be restarted, already in the new mode. To return to normal, simply ask for the phone to be restarted in normal mode in the notifications panel, which still requires authentication with fingerprint or other biometric unlocking. Maintenance mode will come standard on all Galaxy devices running or already running Android 13 and One UI 5.0.

Source link