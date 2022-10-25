Santos has 5 absences for the game against Flamengo; see probable lineup – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Duel between Flamengo and Santos takes place this Tuesday (25)

O Flamengo faces Santos for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, this Tuesday (25). The match will be played at Maracanã, starting at 21:45 (Brasília time). For the duel, the interim coach of Alvinegro, Orlando Ribeiro, has five possible absences. In this way, the commander has already designed the team that will take to the field against the Mais Querido.

For the clash before Flamengo, Santos will have important absences in the team: Soteldo, Luiz Felipe, Maicon, Lucas Braga and Lucas Barbosa. With that, Orlando Ribeiro intends to go to the field with the following lineup: John Paul; Madson, Eduardo Bauermann, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Sánchez (Vinicius Zanocelo) and Ed Carlos; Angelo and Marcos Leonardo.

One of Santos’ absences for this Tuesday’s match (25), defender Luis Felipe felt discomfort last Saturday (22) and, after examinations, had a muscle edema found in his right thigh. Another possible casualty is defender Maicon, who is already released after recovering from an injury to his right thigh, but remains in transition and did not participate in training with the group. The third is forward Soteldo, who also has an injury to his right thigh, which is still missing.

The absences confirmed by suspension are midfielder Lucas Barbosa and striker Lucas Braga. The first was sent off and the second received the third yellow card in the game against Corinthians, on Saturday (22).

Meanwhile, the Flamengo takes advantage of the game against the Santos team to prepare for the most important duel of the year so far, for the Libertadores final, against Athletico-PR, on Saturday (29). Thus, Dorival Júnior opted for a mixed team, and the Fla team should go to the field as follows: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar, Victor Hugo and Everton Ribeiro; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Pedro.

the game between Flamengo and Santos takes place this Tuesday (25), at 9:45 pm (Brasilia time). The match, valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship, will be played at Maracanã. At the moment, Rubro-Negro is in third place, with 58 points. The team from São Paulo is 12th, adding 43. Coluna do Fla, as usual, broadcasts the duel live on Youtube.