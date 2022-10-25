São Paulo opens conversations with the England team for Pablo Maia, but values ​​do not please

Value signaled by Fulham does not please the board of the São Paulo team for the sale of the young midfielder

O Sao Paulo opened conversations with Fulham for the sale of Pablo Maia. The values ​​presented by the English club, however, did not please the board, which sees the steering wheel as another player revealed in Cotia capable of treading a successful trajectory in Europe.

A few weeks ago, Gazeta Esportiva had already brought first-hand Fulham’s interest in Pablo Maia. Until then, the English had only been monitoring the young midfielder, but now they seem certain of his potential.

In this initial contact with São Paulo, Fulham would have offered a value of less than 7 million euros (R$ 36 million) for Pablo Maia. The tricolor board, in turn, hopes to sell him for much more than that, as the athlete is also on the radar of other European clubs.

Pablo Maia was elected the revelation player of the Paulista championship this year, right in his first months as a professional player. The 20-year-old was decisive in the playoffs, scoring a goal in the quarterfinals, against São Bernardo, and in the first leg of the decision, against palm treesin Morumbi.

The shirt number 29 is the third athlete who most wore the shirt of São Paulo this season. Pablo Maia has played 57 games so far, 39 as a starter and 18 off the bench, behind only Calleri, with 62, and Nestor, with 58 matches.

After a great start in the professional world, Pablo Maia fluctuated after losing the São Paulo title and ended up losing ground to Gabriel Neves. The Uruguayan midfielder, however, was injured in a classic against Palmeiras, paving the way for the young man trained in Cotia to regain his position and good football.

Absolute starter in this final stretch of the season, Pablo Maia has the mission of helping São Paulo to qualify for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. São Paulo is currently in eighth place, with 44 points, and needs to remain in the G8 to confirm its presence in the continental tournament in 2023.

For the next match on Brazilian championshipagainst Atlético-GOThursday, at Morumbi, Pablo Maia will not be able to go to the field, since he received the third yellow card last Sunday, against Youthand will have to comply with suspension.