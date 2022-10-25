see 5 dog breeds that will take care of the house in your absence

Puppies have always had a special place in our hearts, regardless of breed or size. The fact is that some of them have an admirable quality: they are protective, so they act as guard dogs. Today we brought five breeds so that people who are looking for this type of dog have more information about them.

Breeds eligible for the title of ‘guard dogs’

To conceptualize the term, a guard dog is an animal whose responsibility is to guard or guard places against intruders, repelling or minimizing threats, using its instinct to protect the territory and the pack for this, something inherited from its ancestors: wolves.

Although the following breeds have a protective instinct, every dog ​​that is bred for that purpose must be trained. This is highlighted, as the animal needs to obey the tutor’s commands. See the examples:

German Shepherd

The German Shepherd, also called the Alsatian wolf, is a breed of dog from Germany. A long time ago, it was used as a herding dog and nowadays it is even bred as a police dog.

Doberman

Amazingly, they are part of the pinscher group, one also from Germany. Unlike the type mentioned, this one is one of the favorites when it comes to guard dogs with a large size. At the same time, this is a very curious pet, so it is always aware of its surroundings. Also, they are very friendly.

Boxer

This breed descends from the extinct German Bullenbeisser, which was widely used for chasing and fighting large animals such as wild boar, bulls and even bears. Following their ancestry, the Boxer is one of the favorites for this role but they are also great companions for the whole family.

rottweiler

Bred by butchers in the region of Rottweil, a city in Germany, specifically for working with cattle, this breed has become an efficient guard dog and herdsman. It unites three of the qualities most sought in a protective dog: strength, loyalty and intelligence. Is he or isn’t he perfect for the job?

Great Dane

This is a breed with German blood that is known for its gigantic size. Its size can frighten anyone. Plus, she’s great at defending the ones she loves. The bonus is that the dog manages to be cute and loving most of the time.