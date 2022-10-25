see how the fight for vacancies in Libertadores is going

Fortaleza and Atlético-MG did not come out of a draw at Castelão in a Brazilian Championship game and, with that, they wasted the chance of approaching a direct spot in the next Libertadores.

Currently, the national tournament table gives the top five the right to start the continental competition in the group stage – this number will increase to six next weekend with the title of Flamengo or Athletico in the Conmebol event.

Today’s draw left Atlético-MG in 7th position with 48 points, three behind the Paraná team itself, which is betting on the Libertadores title to no longer depend on the Brazilian Championship.

Fortaleza, which has been recovering after a bad start to competition, remained in 10th position and now accumulates 45 points.

If a spot in the Libertadores group stage seems far away for Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team, the same cannot be said about the team’s right to play in the 1st phase of the competition: from next week, the 7th and 8th place in the Brazilian (currently Atlético-MG and São Paulo) are guaranteed in the pre-Libertadores.

Other teams that come just behind Fortaleza in the table are still dreaming of playing in the continental tournament next year. They are: Botafogo, Santos, Bragantino and Goiás.

Check the situation from 1st to 14th in the table