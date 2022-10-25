see if you can receive

The Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) features services such as Siga Antenado, developed by Anatel. The objective of this program is to guarantee a digital satellite dish kit for those enrolled. Thus, the Brazilian government will distribute approximately 1 million digital satellite dishes to this particular group in several Brazilian cities.

To receive the kit, citizens need to have their data updated in CadÚnico and be in at least one government social program. With this within the criterion, it is necessary that the interested party has a satellite dish working in his residence, if he has but it does not work, the kit is revoked.

The request is free of charge and to schedule the service and installation, follow these steps:

Enter CadÚnico’s Siga Antenado website;

Click on “Schedule here”;

Inform your CPF or Social Registration Number (NIS);

Answer the questionnaire;

Schedule the time and day for installation;

Performing the entire procedure correctly, an Anatel technician will be sent to analyze whether the criteria are correct. Look for information about the technician, such as identification and receipts that show their work for the government, in order to avoid scams. After the whole process, just enjoy your digital satellite dish kit.

The cities participating in this process are listed below:

Bahia: Feira de Santana;

Espírito Santo: Serra and Vila Velha;

Goiás: Aparecida de Goiânia;

Minas Gerais: Contagem, Juiz de Fora and Uberlândia;

Pará: Ananindeua;

Paraná: Londrina;

Pernambuco: Jaboatão dos Guararapes;

Rio de Janeiro; Belford Roxo, Campos dos Goytacazes, Duque de Caxias, Niterói, Nova Iguaçu and São Gonçalo;

Rio Grande do Sul: Caxias do Sul;

Santa Catarina: Joinville;

São Paulo: Campinas, Guarulhos, Osasco, Ribeirão Preto, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, São José dos Campos and Sorocaba.

If you do not have internet, the service and installation request can be made by calling 0800 729 2404.

The Government measure and the 5G internet

One of the main reasons for carrying out this kit is to clean satellite dishes that interfere with the 5G signal. The country is going through the process of installing this new technology, in some capital districts such as São Paulo and Salvador it is already possible to use it.

Traditional satellite dishes basically work in the same frequency spectrum as 5G and this ends up generating interference in the operation of both equipment.

Thus, Anatel understood that the best way to avoid these problems would be with the Government’s Siga Antenado program, replacing active satellite dishes with digital antennas for free.