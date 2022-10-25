Selena Gomez Says Her Past Mistakes Led Her ‘Depression’

Gomez also made it clear that the road to feeling better can be long and full of twists.

“Last year I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I couldn’t get well and together“, the star said when accepting the McLean Award, given to those who have advanced public understanding of psychiatric illness and mental health, at the Massachusetts Hospital’s annual gala in September 2019.”I couldn’t keep a smile or keep things looking normal. It felt like all my pain and anxiety took over me at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life..”

“I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis“, she continued. “The moment I received this information, I actually felt equal parts terrified and relieved. Terrified, obviously, that that veil was lifted, but relieved to know why I suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety..”

Noting how grateful she was for the support system at McLean, Gomez added: “While that doesn’t mean it’s all gone, I can say that after a year of hard work, I’m happier, healthier, and in control of my emotions and thoughts more than ever before..”