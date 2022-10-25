Series of suspense and a lot of mystery with Michelle Monaghan is super high on Netflix

echoes is a thriller miniseries, starring Michelle Monaghan who recently arrived at Netflix and promises to hold you from start to finish.

Since its debut, the series has been very successful and despite having left the TOP10, it continues to be watched, so much so that it is among the hottest series, so if you are looking for something new to marathon, you can go to this one you will like.

In the series, two twin sisters named Leni and Gina who have a dangerous secret: since they were children, they secretly switch lives.

Now adults, they carry on with it, sharing two houses, two husbands, and a son. Everything seems perfectly choreographed until one of them disappears, and this farce begins to crumble.

Matt Bomer (White Collar) is the co-protagonist, where he will play Jack Beck, husband of Leni, one of the twins.

echoes has 7 episodes in total and is available in full on Netflix.

Watch the official trailer:

