Short news: Poker Face, Outlander, The Rookie: Feds and more

As these first shorts of the month of July couldn’t miss the casting news and information about new series that are coming, we’ve gathered here updates from poker face, outlander, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, among others. Just keep reading to find out everything!

Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) is the latest addition to poker face, a series starring Natasha Lyonne. Not many details were given about the plot – only that Lyonne’s character will solve one homicide per episode – and no information about Helberg’s character was revealed either. The cast has already been confirmed by names such as: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Jameela Jamil and Tim Meadows.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith added Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance) and Paul Dano (War & Peace) to your list. However, no information is known about the characters they will play. The series is a reboot from the 2005 film of the same name and Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have already been chosen to play Mr. Smith and Mrs. Smith, respectively.

outlander will have Izzy Meikle-Small (The 7.39) and Joey Phillips in the cast of season 7, who will play brothers Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzel Hunter. These Quakers find their country life disrupted after young Ian (John Bell) arrives at his farm with William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), who is sick and injured.

Carlos Valdes (The Flash) joins Mae Whitman in Up Here, a musical series on Hulu. Valdes will play Miguel, a thoughtful person with an artistic sensibility and a romantic side. Miguel has always felt a lack of belonging, but after the end – in a catastrophic way – of their relationship, he decided to reinvent himself and abandon a promising career as a video game artist for the lucrative world of investments.

The Brothers Sun found its protagonists: Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery) and Justin Chien (Two Sides: Unfaithful). It’s a new Netflix series that follows Charles Sun (Chien), a relentless gangster Taipei assassin who, after his father, a top criminal, is killed by a mysterious assassin, decides to go to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and younger brother and ends up torn between the life he’s always known, influenced by her father’s “business”, and the possibility of a completely different future.

The Rookie: Feds, spin off in The Rookieadded Britt Robertson (For the People) to its regular cast. This one spin off stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest newcomer to the FBI academy. As for Robertson, she plays Laura Stensen, the “black sheep” of a family of academics and the youngest person to join the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit. However, Laura begins to question how she can be a crime analyst when she wasn’t even able to realize that her boyfriend was cheating on her with her best friend. The series is already scheduled to premiere on September 27.