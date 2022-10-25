Spice jars harbor more bacteria than garbage lids, warn scientists

In a study recently published in the scientific journal Journal of Food Protection, a team of researchers has raised a worrying warning: spice jars may contain more bacteria than garbage lids. The study authors found that nearly half of the spice containers had been contaminated with a pathogen, a higher rate than the amount of germs present on cutting boards and on the lids of garbage cans.

According to the study, these common kitchen containers pose a greater risk of bacterial contamination. “Our research shows that any seasoning container you touch when preparing raw meat can be contaminated. You will want to be aware of this during or after meal preparation.

The researchers note that foodborne bacterial diseases such as salmonella contribute to nearly two million infections each year in the United States alone (where the study was conducted). A large number of these cases originate among products such as beef, chicken, pork, turkey and wild game.

The team says that proper food-handling procedures, proper cooking times, constant hand washing, and sanitizing kitchen surfaces and utensils can prevent the spread of bacteria from raw foods.

In the experiment, the scientists analyzed the state of kitchen utensils and seasoning containers after 371 participants had cooked. To simulate the movement of pathogens in an active kitchen, the team inoculated the meat with a bacteriophage (a virus that infects bacteria but does not pose a threat to humans) called “MS2”.

This allowed researchers to reliably track contamination without putting cooks in harm’s way. Once each participant finished cooking their meal, the team cleaned all kitchen utensils and surfaces.

The results show that 48% of the seasoning pots showed evidence of MS2 contamination. Meat cutting boards ranked second and garbage can lids third in terms of contamination. The tap handles showed the least amount of contamination during meal preparation.

Source: Journal of Food Protection via Study Finds