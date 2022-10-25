Sport x Vasco: STJD marks the date of the trial that can earn points for Cruz-Maltino

The attorney general of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Ronaldo Piacente, confirmed that Sport will be judged on December 3, for the confusion in Ilha do Retiro, in the draw with Vasco, on the 16th of this month.

The trial was expected to take place this week, given that one of the articles that Sport was denounced provides that the home team is declared the loser, which would give Cruz-Maltino two more points in the classification and, consequently, access to Serie A.

In quick contact with the report of the THROW!the attorney general of the STJD explained the reasons for scheduling the trial only in December, after the end of Série B.

– Sports Justice has up to 60 days to judge the case. There are several other cases that also need to be tried.

Sport was denounced in three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (211, 213 and 205 §1) and in two of the CBF’s General Competition Regulations (19 and 20). In addition to the complaints, the STJD Attorney’s Office obtained an injunction that interdicted Ilha do Retiro, forcing Leão to play behind closed doors as the principal and preventing the right to have tickets to the games as a visitor.

On the same day, Raniel and Luiz Henrique will also be judged by the STJD. The players were sent off in the match and are preventively suspended for 30 daysbut with a penalty limit of two games, which ends in the match against Sampaio Corrêa, Thursday, in São Januário.

Sport fans invaded Ilha do Retiro (Reproduction/Sportv)

The double cross-maltina was denounced by the STJD’s Attorney based on articles 258 and 258-A of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice. The minimum penalty provided for such infractions corresponds to two games of suspension, hence the limitation. The maximum penalty is six games.

The articles that Sport was denounced:

General Regulations for CBF Competitions

Article 19 – A match can only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I – lack of security;

V – conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium;

Article 20 – When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in art. 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding case by the STJD:

I – if the Club that caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared a loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero);

Brazilian Code of Sports Justice



Article 205 – Prevent the continuation of the match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficiency of its athletes or by any other way.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent, according to the regulations.

Paragraph 1 The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to be caused or provoked by its fans.

Article 211 – Failing to maintain the location that you have indicated for the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are met.

Article 213 – Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I – disorders in your sports venue;

II – invasion of the field or place of the sporting event;

III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from R$100 to R$100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

Paragraph 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is carried out by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.