Steam increases recommended pricing and games will be more expensive in Brazil

THE Steam changed its recommended pricing table around the world, something that had not happened since its inception. Present in dozens of markets with different currencies, valvewhich owns Steam, updated its table that automatically priced games for all regions.

The information was reported in a publication in the twitter of user linoan, where he highlights the changes we will have in future releases. Since the launch of Steam in Brazil, US$1 was automatically converted to R$2.29 in cases where the distributor did not manually pricefrom now on the recommended price will be R$ 3.49 for each US dollar.

Despite this change, in Brazil, in recent years the prices of AAA PC games follow the prices charged for console games, causing only independent games, for the most part, to arrive here at the recommended price.

We take as an example Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game is on pre-sale in Brazil for R$ 299.90, a price similar to that found on consoles. If activision following the old recommendation, the game would cost R$ 160.28 (US$ 69.99), if the company considered the new value of R$ 3.29 per dollar, it would cost R$ 244.27.

This shows that currently Brazilian users pay a price above the recommended price and that the price of games from large companies should probably not be changed. But there is no way to be sure that companies do not apply some proportional adjustment.

As a result, smaller games with less marketing appeal should continue to follow the recommended pricing, bringing an increase of up to 65% depending on the value practiced in the United States, the SteamDB listed all new prices here.

Value in US$ Actual value in BRL New value in BRL Price difference $0.99 BRL 2.29 BRL 3.49 +52% $1.99 BRL 4.49 BRL 6.99 +56% $5.99 BRL 12.39 BRL 20.49 +65% $9.99 BRL 20.69 BRL 32.99 +59% $19.99 BRL 37.99 BRL 59.99 +58% $29.99 BRL 57.99 BRL 88.99 +53% $39.99 BRL 75.49 BRL 107.99 +43% $49.99 BRL 93.99 BRL 134.99 +44% $59.99 BRL 109.99 BRL 162.00 +47% $69.99 BRL 127.99 BRL 188.99 +48

Argentina and Turkey had an increase of up to 486% in the base value

With change coming to everyone, Argentina and Turkey underwent the biggest changes, with increases in these countries reaching up to 536% and 525% respectively.

A US$9.99 game that previously cost ARS$129.99 (R$4.44) in Argentina now costs ARS$765.00 (R$26.12), while in Turkey the price was 18, 50 Turkish Lira (R$ 5.27) and changed to 105.00 Turkish Lira (R$ 29.91).

Finally, Steam reiterated its commitment to annually update a review of the amounts charged, to adjust prices in each of the markets according to the inflation of each country.

What do you think of Valve’s decision to change Steam’s recommended pricing? Share in the comments with your opinion!

