Steam reaches 30 million users online; see most played games | Games

Steam broke the record for simultaneous users this past Sunday (23), with more than 30 million players online on the platform. According to SteamDB, a third-party website that collects statistics from the digital store, the exact number was 30,032,005 users, with Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) being the most played title, with 1.05 million players. It is worth mentioning that the count made included both players in gameplay and those who were using other software services, such as chat and communities.

In addition to CS:GO, other games were responsible for the high activity in the store, such as DOTA 2, with 750,000 players, and PUBG: Battlegrounds, with more than 440,000. Also in the top 5 were Electronic Arts’ competitive multiplayer Apex Legends and Studio Wildcard’s Ark: Survival Evolved. Check out all the most played games below.

1. Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is an evolution of the traditional Counter-Strike game, a competitive first-person tactical shooter in which two teams face each other over several rounds. On the one hand, a terrorist group with hostages or bombs; on the other, participants in a counter-terrorist task force trying to carry out rescues and defuse explosives. The game is free and also received a Battle Royale mode in 2018, called Danger Zone.

2. Defense of the Ancients 2 (DOTA 2)

DOTA 2, or Defense of the Ancients 2, is a free-to-play multiplayer game developed by Valve. In it, two teams of 5 players face off like mighty heroes across the map as their armies head towards their opponents’ bases.

The first game in the series started out as a Warcraft 3 mod, but soon became a game of its own. Alongside League of Legends and some other titles, the game is responsible for popularizing the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds by Krafton, Inc, is also one of the pioneers of the Battle Royale genre. The game coined and popularized several concepts, such as 100 players being thrown on an island without equipment; needing to search for weapons to survive; a map that constantly has the safe area reduced and uses noise to reveal the position of opponents. Currently, the game is free to play and has several strong competitors, such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends and Fortnite.

In addition to the popularity of the games mentioned above, more factors may have contributed to Steam’s new record. Among them, the return of the Call of Duty franchise with the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, released in advance for pre-order users; the availability of The Sims 4 (Base) for free in recent days; the new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and the increased interest in the indie title Vampire Survivors. See below the ranking of the most played games currently on Steam.

Steam: Most Played Games Match Peak players today Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) 1,048,548 DOTA 2 (Defense of the Ancients 2) 752,713 PUBG: Battlegrounds 436,927 Apex Legends 324,293 Lost Ark 214,493 GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) 161,582 Naraka: Bladepoint 118,321 Rust 109,391 team fortress 2 97,367 the Sims 4 96,328