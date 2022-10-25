STJD sets Ceará’s judgment after confusion at Arena Castelão; see date and time – Play

THE Fifth Disciplinary Commission of Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) scheduled the trial in the first instance of Ceará for Friday (28). The team from Ceará will respond to three articles in the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (articles 211, 213 and 205 §1) and also in articles 19 and 20 of the RGC/CBFinfringed in the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá, last Sunday (16), in a game marked by confusion between fans and invasion of the Castelão Arena lawn.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 11 am (Brasilia time) and will be broadcast live on the STJD website.

With the gravity of the facts, the STJD Prosecutor’s Office asked for the interdiction of the Castelão Arena and that Ceará sends its games behind closed doors and loses the right to charge tickets in the games as visitors. The injunction was granted by the president of the STJD, Otávio Noronha, who denied the request to interdict the stadium. The decision is valid until the judgment of the case in the Disciplinary Commission.

See articles that Ceará is being denounced

Article 205 — Prevent the continuation of the match, event or equivalent that is being disputed, due to intentional insufficient numbers of its athletes or in any other way.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponent, according to the regulations.

Paragraph 1 The sporting entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to be caused or provoked by its fans.

Article 211 – Failing to maintain the location that you have indicated for the event with the necessary infrastructure to ensure full guarantee and safety for its realization.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are met.

Article 213 — Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I — disorders in your sports venue;

II — invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event;

III — throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from R$100 to R$100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

Paragraph 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is made by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.

CBF RGC 2022

Article 19 — A match can only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I — lack of security;

V — conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium;

Article 20 — When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in art. 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding case by the STJD:

I – if the Club that caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared a loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero);

Is this content useful to you?

