Strange commentator Luís Castro makes only two substitutions in Fluminense x Botafogo: ‘You have to move’

By drawing 2-2 with the Fluminenseon Sunday afternoon, at Maracanã, the Botafogo left the impression of having lost two points in the Brazilian championship. After all, they were winning 2-0 until the 30th minute of the second half. ESPN commentator, Eugenio Leal surprised the strategy Luís Castro.

– There is a question about the coach, Luís Castro. Botafogo makes only two changes, has five possibilities to replace. He sees his team being pressured, Fluminense growing, ends up with only two changing, being able to put three players, with the holders giving clear signs that they were not holding the game. It’s hard for fans to interpret. You have to move the cast, rotate. For example, Patrick de Paula wasn’t playing, he wasn’t playing. In the end, you look for breath, someone who fights a little more can adapt. And he didn’t move – Eugênio Leal pointed out.

the commentator Mario Marra also considers that Botafogo could have won.

– Botafogo has been doing a very honest second round, very cool, especially in away games. He has learned to play with his opponents, with what they offer. It was a game played, Botafogo understood the speed, the way to stop Fluminense. It feels like you’ve lost a point,” he summarized.