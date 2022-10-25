Study says cats change behavior when they hear their owner’s voice

posted on 10/25/2022 06:00



(credit: Ana Rayssa/Esp. CB/DA Press)

A new study calls into question the idea that cats don’t bond with humans. Published in the journal Animal Cognition, research shows that these animals can change their behavior when they hear their owner’s voice speaking in a tone directed at them. The same also happens when they hear the voice of a stranger or that of the tutor addressing another person.

Charlotte de Mouzon and colleagues at Université Paris Nanterre in France came to the conclusion by analyzing 16 cats. They started from the knowledge that the tone of human speech varies depending on who the speech is directed at — the difference is quite evident, for example, when adults talk to babies and dogs. Previous studies have shown how this happens when humans target cats, but little is known about how felines react to it.





In search of these answers, the French team recorded the 16 tutors and a stranger speaking phrases in tones aimed at cats and humans. The experiment had three conditions. In the first, the voice of a stranger’s speaker was changed to that of the cat’s tutor. In the second and third, the tone used (directed towards the cat or directed towards the adult) was changed to the voice of the tutor or a stranger, respectively.

The authors recorded and classified the intensity of the animals’ behavior by reacting to the audios, verifying behaviors such as rest, ear movement, pupil dilation and tail movement.

In the first stage, 10 of the 16 cats showed a decrease in the intensity of the behavior upon hearing a stranger calling them by name. However, upon listening to the tutor, the intensity of behavior significantly increased again. Movements such as turning the ears towards the speakers and increasing movement around the room were observed. For the authors, the sudden recovery in behavior indicates that cats can discriminate the owner’s voice.

In the second experiment, 10 cats (eight of which were the same as in the first condition) decreased behavior when listening to the tutor’s audio in an adult-directed tone, but significantly increased behavior when listening to the tone directed at them. The change in the intensity of the behavior was not found in the third condition.

For the authors, despite the small sample, the results can bring a new dimension to cat/human relationships, with pets’ communication potentially relying on the speaker’s voice experience.