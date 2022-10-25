supposed leak delivers the plot of some episodes

supposed leaks recent about the Season 2 of What If…? promise some unreleased episodes with the participation of Avengers, the villain surtur and even to power Rangers.

The franchise would have received episodes focused on the Red Guardian, Peter Quill and Surtur. Nonetheless, it’s not safe to say whether the scenes will be part of the final cut.

According to O Vice, the plot of Alexei will follow the events of Black Widow and he will be invited to compose the avengers team.

However, the group will not be enough to stop him and they will need to armors to unite as one”megazord” – this being the tribute to the Power Rangers.

Regarding the history of star lordthe narrative will be a simulation of the character if he had been taken by Yondu to his father. The episode, theoretically, should not contain news.

Season 2 of What If…? must arrive in sometime in 2023.

About What If…?

One of the most interesting projects presented by Marvel for Phase 4 is the animated series called What If…?or What if…?.

There were similar little series in the comics, which dealt with possibilities that never existed in the canon, but they could have happened. Everything was watched by Uatu the Watcherwho will play the role of the narrator here.

The series promises to show several possibilities that ended up not happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we can satisfy curiosity.

Alternative stories will feature the voices of the original actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in what promises to be a grand celebration of the franchise’s first 23 films, which form the infinity saga.

The voice cast will feature Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier and many others.

What If…? on Disney+: August 11, 2021.

