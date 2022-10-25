Surf Sessions – Miguel Tudela’s victory in one of the main competitions of the Saquarema Surf Festival – Rádio Mundo Livre

October 24, 2022

the victory of Miguel Tudela was the second in Peru in the main competitions of the Saquarema Surf Festival in memory of Leo Neves, which is the only event with male and female stages with QS 5000 status, with the highest prize pool and score on the WSL Latin America regional calendar. Daniella Rosas first won the re-edition of last year’s final at Praia de Itaúna, leaving the defending champion, Sophia Medina, in the semifinals. In the grand final, she faced the best surfer in the waves of Itaúna, Luana Silva, who was born in Hawaii, but changed his nationality and started to represent Brazil in competitions, as his parents are Brazilian. Check the updated results and ranking of the WSL Latin America at www.mundolivrefm.com.br

RESULTS FROM THE LAST DAY OF THE SAQUAREMA SURF FESTIVAL 2022:

MALE QS 5000 DECISION:

Champion: Miguel Tudela (PER) for 13.50 pts (7.50+6.00) – US$ 10,000 and 5,000 pts

2nd place: João Chianca (BRA) with 12.56 pts (6.73+5.83) – US$ 5,000 and 3,900 pts

FEMALE QS 5000 DECISION:

Champion: Daniella Rosas (PER) for 13.10 pts (7.17+5.93) – US$ 10,000 and 5,000 pts

2nd place: Luana Silva (BRA) with 6.33 points (6.33+0.00) – US$ 5,000 and 3,900 pts

SEMIFINALS – 3rd place with $2,500 and 3,042 points:

1.a: Luana Silva (BRA) 13.50 x 12.13 Dominic Barona (EQU)

2.a: Daniella Rosas (PER) 12.47 x 11.50 Sophia Medina (BRA)

DECISION OF PRO JUNIOR MALE:

Two-time champion: Cauã Costa (BRA) for 14.70 pts (7.50+7.20) – US$ 1,000 and 1,000 pts

2nd place: Gabriel Klaussner (BRA) with 13.43 pts (7.00+6.43) – US$ 400 and 800 pts

3rd place: Franco Radziunas (ARG) with 10.70 pts (5.53+5.17) – US$ 300 and 650 pts

4th place: Diego Aguiar (BRA) with 8.07 pts (5.10+2.97) – US$ 200 and 600 pts

DECISION OF PRO JUNIOR FEMALE:

Champion: Laura Raupp (BRA) with 15.00 pts (7.83+7.17) – US$ 1,000 and 1,000 pts

2nd place: Tainá Hinckel (BRA) for 14.10 pts (7.73+6.37) – US$ 400 and 800 pts

3rd place: Sol Aguirre (PER) for 10.40 pts (5.50+4.90) – US$ 300 and 650 pts

4th place: Luana Silva (BRA) for 10.30 pts (5.53+4.77) – US$ 200 and 600 pts

MALE LONGBOARD DECISION:

Champion: Rodrigo Sphaier (BRA) for 12.33 pts (7.00+5.33) – US$ 1,000 and 1,000 pts

2nd place: Sebastian C. Aguirre (PER) with 12.03 pts (6.20+5.83) – US$ 450 and 800 pts

3rd place: Jeferson Silva (BRA) with 11.17 pts (6.27+4.90) – US$ 300 and 650 pts

4th place: Tony Silvagni (USA) with 10.51 pts (7.37+3.14) – US$ 250 and 600 pts

FEMALE LONGBOARD DECISION:

Two-time champion: Chloé Calmon (BRA) for 12.94 pts (6.67+6.27) – US$ 1,000 and 1,000 pts

2nd place: Maria Fernanda Reyes (PER) with 8.30 pts (4.50+3.80) – US$ 450 and 800 pts

3rd place: Atalanta Batista (BRA) with 8.16 pts (4.83+3.33) – US$ 300 and 650 pts

4th place: Luana Soares (BRA) with 7.73 pts (4.03+3.70) – US$ 250 and 600 pts

WSL LATIN AMERICA SOUTH AMERICAN RANKINGS:

TOP-10 OF THE REGIONAL QS 2022/2023 – 9 stages:

1st: Miguel Tudela (PER) – 14,000 points

2nd: Ian Gouveia (BRA) – 6,248

3rd: Rafael Teixeira (BRA) – 5,763

4th: Ryan Kainalo (BRA) – 5,507

5th: José Gundesen (ARG) – 5,380

6th: João Chianca (BRA) – 4,900

7th: Heitor Mueller (BRA) – 4,727

8th: Guillermo Satt (CHL) – 4,690

9th: Weslley Dantas (BRA) – 4,673

10th: Edgard Groggia (BRA) – 4,342

TOP-10 OF THE REGIONAL QS 2022/2023 – 8 stages:

1.a: Daniella Rosas (PER) – 7,600 points

2.a: Dominic Barona (EQU) – 6,167

3.a: Sol Aguirre (PER) – 5,925

4.a: Isabelle Nalu (BRA) – 5,407

5.a: Melanie Giunta (PER) – 4,855

6.a: Silvana Lima (BRA) – 4,371

7.a: Rodriguez Vargas Arena (PER) – 4,360

8.a: Sophia Medina (BRA) – 4,037

9.a: Genesis Garcia (EQU) – 3,713

10.a: Summer Macedo (BRA) – 3,632

TOP-5 OF THE MEN’S PRO JUNIOR – 3 stages:

1st: Cauã Costa (BRA) – 2,295 points

2nd place: Diego Aguiar (BRA) – 2,050

3rd: Heitor Mueller (BRA) – 1945

4th: Ryan Kainalo (BRA) – 1,800

5th: Daniel Templar (BRA) – 1,500

TOP-5 PRO JUNIOR FEMALE – 3 stages:

1.a: Sol Aguirre (PER) – 2,650 points

2.a: Tainá Hinckel (BRA) – 2,100

3.a: Laura Raupp (BRA) – 1,800

4.a: Naire Marquez (BRA) – 1,500

5.a: Rodriguez Vargas Arena (PER) – 1,350

MEN’S LONGBOARD TOP-5 – 2 stages:

1st place: Rodrigo Sphaier (BRA) – 1,800 points

2nd: Jefferson Silva (BRA) – 1,300

3rd: Piccolo Clemente (PER) – 1,150

4th: Sebastian Cardenas Aguirre (PER) – 950

5th: Darlan Marques (BRA) – 850

FEMALE LONGBOARD TOP-5 – 2 stages:

1.a: Chloé Calmon (BRA) – 2,000 points

2.a: Maria Fernanda Reyes (PER) – 1,600

3.a: Luana Soares (BRA) – 1,250

4.a: Evelin Neves (BRA) – 1,150

5.a: Jasmim Avelino (BRA) – 945

5.a: Ayllar Cinti (BRA) – 945

