Teacher and student die in US shooting; police killed suspect

A teacher and student died and several people were injured after a shooting at a St. Louis, Missouri (USA) this morning. The suspect was shot by police and also died.

According to the KSDK television network, the St. Louis was called to the Central School of the Performing Arts, a high school, at around 9:10 am local time (11:10 am ET) to verify the presence of a gunman.

Police officers arrived a few minutes after the call and entered the school. When students were running out of the building, some told police that there was a gunman inside the school unit, in possession of a long-barreled weapon.

The suspect exchanged fire with the police. He was shot and taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police said he was a young man in his 20s, not yet identified.

Eight people in total were taken to hospital with injuries. A woman, later identified as a teacher at the institution, died in hospital and a teenager was declared dead while still at school.

When news of the shooting broke, the mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura Jones, posted on social media: “Help us Jesus.”

“They will all die”

David Williams, a math teacher, told the local newspaper STL (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) that the principal used the school’s loudspeaker around 9 am (11 am ET) and said a code phrase that indicates the existence of a sniper in the building. Williams heard several gunshots outside his classroom, and one of the windows in the classroom door was shattered. He then heard a man say, “You are all going to die.”

Elijah Pohlman, 15, a sophomore, told the paper it was chaos when the principal said the code over the loudspeaker. He claims he texted his parents saying he loved them, then heard four gunshots and ran away. “I don’t even know how to deal with it,” he said. “I am scared.”

Raymond J. Parks, the school’s dance teacher, said he was about to take a ballet class when he saw a man dressed all in black with a long gun in the corner of his eye. Parks said the man pointed the gun at him but did not fire for some reason.

Nylah Jones, a ninth grader at the school, said she was in math class when the gunman fired into the hallway room but was unable to enter the classroom. Students huddled in the corner of the classroom and tried not to move when the gunman knocked on the door, she said.