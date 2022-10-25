The 10 most beautiful looks from the London Film Festival red carpet

The London Film Festival ends this Sunday. And it had the presence of several stars, who, as always, rocked the red carpet. As winter is coming, many people bet on “very basic little black dresses”. But, I thought that those who bet on colorful visuals ended up gaining even more exposure. See below:

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan Chose This Elegant Armani Prive For Her Movie Premiere She Said. It is based on real facts. It tells the story of two journalists (Carey and Zoe Kazan) from the New York Times, who published a story about the abuse of producer Harvey Weinstein. This fact started the #MeToo movement. The production is by Brad Pitt.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman chose this elegant and very delicate look by Jenny Packham. I just didn’t like the licked hair. Olivia was there to release the movie Empire of Light. Directed by Sam Mendes, it takes place in a coastal town in England in the 1980s. According to the synopsis, it’s a story about human connection and the magic of cinema. Colin Firth co-stars.

Vanessa Kirby

Always elegant, chic and wonderful, Vanessa Kirby chose this minimalist model by Schiaparelli. She was there to promote the film The Son. Directed by Florian Zeller, it is a spin-off of My dad, which gave the Oscar to Anthony Hopkins, who is also in the film. The Son follows the life of Peter (Hugh Jackman) and his busy life with new partner Emma (Vanessa) and their baby. But everything is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) shows up with their teenage son Nicholas.

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan went with a very different dress from Alessandra Rick. I liked it, it was beautiful. Michelle was in London for the premiere of nanny. Aisha (Anna Diop) plays an immigrant from Senegal who is in the United States illegally. She gets her first job as a nanny for a wealthy couple in Manhattan. Despite winning the affections of the couple’s daughter Rose and the couple themselves, Aisha is soon haunted by the decision to leave her son behind in Senegal. But as her son’s arrival draws ever closer, Aisha is tormented by a supernatural presence that seems to be between her dreams and real life.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence chose a tight Del Core dress for the premiere of Causeway. In the film, the actress is a soldier who suffers a brain injury in Afghanistan. Back home, she struggles to adapt. Imagine if Jennifer isn’t hoping to make the Oscars list? Haha!

Cate Blanchett

What a wonderful look, huh? As always, Cate Blanchett rocks! A surreal Alexander McQueen pantsuit. Cate was in London to release a new version of Pinocchio, by Guillermo del Toro. The film debuts in December on Netflix.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Wow! Jodie Turner Smith looked stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie white noise. She was from Balmain and had a hint of armor. The film is directed by Noah Baumbach, and also Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the cast. It is based on the book White Noise by Don DeLillo. It addresses the dramas of a contemporary family, and their attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life. This in addition to seeking to understand the universal mysteries of love, death and the need to seek happiness, even in an uncertain world.

lily james

Lily James attracted all the attention with this red/pink (or as my mom says, color of wonder) Alaia dress at the British Film Institute’s Luminous Fundraising Gala. And after the party, she was even seen leaving the party along with her ex, Matt Smith.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh also made the photographers party with this beautiful and fluttering Valentino. She was in London to launch The Wonder/ The Miracle. The film is based on the Gothic novel by Emma Donoghue. In 1862 Ireland, eleven-year-old Anna O’Donnell stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is taken to this small village to observe. Tourists and pilgrims gather to witness the girl who would have survived without food for months. The great mystery revolves around this village, which may be harboring a saint – or mysteries more sinister than they seem.

Jessica Chastain

What a look, huh? For me, Jessica Chastain was the most muffled on the red carpet in this orange Roland Mouret dress. She knows how to use bold colors like no one else! The actress was accompanied by Eddie Redmayne to launch their film, The Good Nurse. It is based on the book of the same name by Charles Graeber, and tells the true story of Charlie Cullen. He was a nurse, who was also a good husband, father, friend and professional. But, he ended up becoming one of the most wanted serial killers in history, responsible for the death of more than 300 patients. The film premieres this month, on the 26th, on Netflix.