The 10 Most Popular Miniseries of All Time, According to Letterboxd

Limited series are all the rage these days thanks to the recent popularity of releases like Obi wan Kenobi and the next Netflix show the watchman. These miniseries basically function as long, episodic versions of movies, which is why they are included on the moviegoers Letterboxd website.

With so many great miniseries being consumed in recent years, it’s hard to choose which one to start with. Fortunately, a look at the most popular ones among Letterboxd users can help. It should be noted that programs like squid game and Loki are at the top of the site, but with the new seasons announced, they no longer count as miniseries, so they won’t be included.

10/10 Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Stream on Disney+

A recent miniseries to captivate millions around the world was Obi wan Kenobi. There was no doubt that it would be a hit as it focuses on the untold story of one of the most iconic characters in a franchise with a passionate and loyal fan base.

On the five-star scale, the show has a rating of 3.29, with the majority of praise going towards the production value and the performances of the cast, specifically Ewan McGregor as the titular Obi-Wan. any fan of Star Wars should add this to your watch list, although it doesn’t work well as a standalone tale.

9/10 Normal People (2020)

Stream on Hulu

In a world where so many successful movies and TV shows are centered around superheroes and extraordinary characters, seeing something like Normal people doing well was a breath of fresh air. The BBC series was a hit upon its release on Hulu.

Based on the novel of the same name, Normal people follows Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) as they romantically drift in and out of each other’s lives over the years. It was a critical darling that ended up nominated for four Emmys and saw Mescal win a BAFTA.

8/10 The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Stream on Netflix

One of the most prominent names in horror these days is Mike Flanagan. Along with several films like Gerald’s Game and Silencehe is the mind behind programs like The Curse of Hill House and midnight mass (which is in the top 20 miniseries on Letterboxd). This 2018 series is one of the most watched miniseries in history.

Viewers spent countless hours watching to find the hidden ghosts scattered throughout the episodes. The story of a family split up in a haunted house experiences chills audiences everywhere and made for a perfect spree with cliffhangers and some breathtaking episodes.

7/10 About the Garden Wall (2014)

Stream on HBO Max

There’s only one animated miniseries to make it into the top 10 and it’s totally different from all the rest. For starters, aside from the animated aspect, this is the oldest show to have such a high rating and also the shortest at less than two hours despite having 10 episodes.

Through the garden wall follows two brothers on a journey home through a forest where they encounter various fantastical creatures and elements. With voice acting by Elijah Wood, Tim Curry, Melanie Lynskey and more, it’s easy to see why it was popular. Also, he does a quick binge.

6/10 Hawkeye (2021)

Stream on Disney+

By the time Archer hawk released in late 2021, the MCU had established itself as a place to go for the dynamite miniseries. However, given the end of the Infinity Saga and the multiverse aspects of Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Homeand even WandaVisionit was time for something with lower stakes.

Archer hawk worked wonderfully in that regard, telling a street level story during the holiday season. These aspects combined with the delicious chemistry between Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh as Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova made the show a hit that ranks among the MCU’s most lighthearted watches.

5/10 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Stream on Disney+

One MCU series that didn’t have the biggest stakes was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, although it dealt with some serious matter. Sam Wilson struggled to accept whether or not he should be Captain America as a black man in the United States.

This was a highlight of the show, as was the story of Bucky Barnes’ time in Wakanda. That said, criticism was raised for the show’s inconsistent writing and lackluster conclusion, though it did work to set the tone for the future of the title characters who will appear in Captain America: New World Order and Rays.

4/10 Moon Knight (2022)

Stream on Disney+

For the most part, MCU projects need to connect with each other and be a big part of the larger franchise. For example, don’t watch WandaVision probably means you won’t understand everything in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Nonetheless, moon knight It was different.

So far, it has no notable connection to the rest of the MCU. This really works in its favor in terms of popularity for many casual fans. They can check out this story about a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder without worrying about having to watch anything else. Furthermore, Oscar Isaac has a remarkable leading performance.

3/10 Chernobyl (2019)

Stream on HBO Max

As easy as it is to consume lighthearted stories, people everywhere seem to gravitate towards heavy drama. This is probably why serial killer shows are so popular and one of the main reasons why HBO Chernobyl it was such a success.

The miniseries deals with the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in the Soviet Union and the cleanup efforts that followed. Chernobyl was awash with praise, winning Outstanding Limited Series among the 19 Emmys for which it was nominated, as well as taking home several Golden Globes.

2/10 Wanda Vision (2021)

Stream on Disney+

After hosting so many movies every year from the MCU, the drought of 2020 has been felt by longtime fans. 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home was the last release of the franchise until WandaVision arrived in early 2021, which means fans have had more than a year with nothing new.

That’s a big part of why this miniseries is so popular, as Disney+ subscribers flocked in each week and spent days theorizing about the series. Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn gave tremendous performances to help boost an already impressive show.

1/10 The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Stream on Netflix

It came as a shock to pretty much everyone that a TV show about chess ended up being such a hit for Netflix. The Queen’s Gambit is still among the streaming service’s biggest hits and stands as the most popular miniseries

Based on the novel of the same name, The Queen’s Gambit follows the rise to fame of a chess prodigy named Beth Harmon. In addition to being loved by audiences, critics loved it as she won 11 Emmys and Anya Taylor-Joy took home a Golden Globe for her performance.