The 4-Exercise Workout Jessica Alba Does to Stay Fit – NiT

At the age of 26, she had already been voted the sexiest woman in the world by scientists at the University of Cambridge. Since then, she has always been present in the ranking of the most beautiful on the planet. Now, even after turning 40, Jessica Alba keeps the record with absolutely flawless skin and a sculpted body that hides her true age.

The actress, known for roles in films such as “Black Angel”, “Fantastic Four” or “The Eye”, among others, maintains a simple workout routine that anyone can replicate at home. On July 19, the actress shared a time-lapse video with some exercises on Instagram. In the publication it is possible to see the actress accompanied by her personal trainer Ramona Braganza vibrating in training to the sound of Beyoncé’s inspiring new song, “Break My Soul”.

As soon as you press play, you can see that Jessica Alba starts by getting on the bike, where she does a cardio workout for 30 minutes — which is just the warm-up. Next, the actress does three rounds of a brute force circuit, which she details in the video’s caption.

This one includes push ups on the TRX, plyometric squats, arm presses and crunches with sliding discs. The actress finishes off with some yoga poses and stretches — “so important, don’t forget,” she writes in the caption.

This total body strength circuit is masterfully designed with just four exercises that together work all muscle groups (back and biceps; legs and glutes; shoulders, chest and triceps; and abs). And Alba moves through the minutes with the same mastery, even adding a small jump in the squats — which, for those who’ve tried it, isn’t easy at all.

It’s a workout routine that’s accessible to anyone — beginners or advanced — and can be easily adapted to the materials you have at home. In this case you will need a bar (for example, a broom handle, or two bottles of water), a TRX or elastic band, a pair of sliding discs or two small towels, and a bench or a chair.

Once you’ve gathered all the necessary materials, follow the actress’ lead and start with a light cardio warm-up of five, 10, or 30 minutes. You can walk, cycle, or do a dynamic warm-up with your body weight. Then move on to strength training. This one starts with a round on the TRX. If not, you can use a towel or a band.

1. Push-ups on TRX

Place your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the TRX cable in each hand, palms facing each other. Walk with your feet forward until your body is at a 45 degree angle to the floor, arms fully extended and your body in a straight line. Keeping your body straight and your abs engaged, bend your elbows to pull your chest up between your hands, keeping your elbows close to your ribs. Slowly straighten your arms to return to the starting position and repeat the movement 15 times.

2. Bulgarian split squat

The next exercise is the famous “bulgarian split squat”, or Bulgarian squat, in Portuguese. Standing, position yourself a few meters in front of a bench, box, ladder or chair. Extend your right leg behind you, and rest the top of your foot on the bench. Make sure your left foot is wide enough so that when you descend into a lunge, your knee is directly over your ankle. Bend your left knee to descend into a lunge, pausing when that knee is bent to 90 degrees (or as low as is comfortable). Push off your left foot to straighten your left knee, and get back on your feet. Do 15 repetitions per leg.

3. Chest press

The next one is hated by most women: breast press. For this exercise you need to grab a bar (or a set of dumbbells, or water bottles holding one in each hand), and lie face up on a flat training bench or floor. Hold the weight directly over your chest, arms extended above your shoulders so that your wrists are straight and your palms are facing your feet. Then slowly lower the weight towards your chest until your elbows are bent at a 90 degree angle. Push the weight up, fully extending your arms.

Do 10 reps.

4. Plank with crunch

If you don’t have the discs like the actress uses, you can use two towels. Start by getting into a plank position with a disc under each foot. Activate your abs to pull your knees into your chest, sliding your feet toward your hands on the floor.

Without dropping your hips, slide your feet apart, and move them in circles to open and back to return to the starting position. She repeats five times. Then reverse the direction: starting from a plank position, move your feet apart, forward, and then together, so that the body is contracted when the feet are close to the hands. Do five reps.

Do the entire circuit three times in total, then cool down the muscles with stretches.

