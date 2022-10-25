The Black Death still affects our health today

The Black Death generated the fastest natural selection process in human history, with the emergence of four genes that increased the population’s resistance to disease.

A new study published in Nature reveals more details about the impact of the Black Death — an impact that we still feel nowadays.

The team of scientists decided to analyze the effect of this devastating pandemic, which killed between 30% and 50% of the world’s population, on the human genome. Given that it was such a common disease, there are numerous bones buried in mass graves for researchers to study.

The authors collected more than 500 samples of people who died in three different stages — before the Black Death, during the Black Death and from people who survived the disease but died some time later.

Comparison of the genomes of the three individuals revealed that there are four genes associated with plague and the natural selection process had a speed unprecedented in the history of mankind.

These genes produce proteins that help protect the body from pathogens, and individuals with these genetic variants had a more likely to survive disease, reports Science Alert.

To confirm this hypothesis, the researchers created cultures of human cells that represented different genetic profiles and infected them with the plague. The results proved that the genes identified were present in the cultures that resisted the bacteria the most.

In particular, individuals who had two identical copies of the ERAP2 gene were more likely to survive than individuals with opposite copies.

Although the plague bacterium still exists and circulates, its impact has been much smaller over time. However, the effect of these changes in the human genome is still felt today.

Some of the genetic variants identified by the researchers are now associated with greater susceptibility to autoimmune diseasessuch as Crohn’s disease and arthritis.

According to the scientists, this proves that there is an association between the risk of autoimmune diseases and adaptation to an infectious disease that has spread for several centuries.