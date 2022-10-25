The consequences of Xi Jinping’s re-election for the market – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Xi Jinping, who took office in 2013, was re-elected for another five-year term at the helm of the nation.

The Brazilian market should suffer in the long term with a possible slowdown in China, Vale’s main trading partner and largest importer of iron ore.

Between October 16 and 22, the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) took place, a meeting held every five years to confirm the choice of the country’s main political figure. Xi Jinping, who took office in 2013, was re-elected for another five-year term at the head of the nation after amending the Chinese constitution to reach an unprecedented third term.

He will accumulate the posts of president of China, general secretary of the CCP’s central committee and chairman of the party’s central military commission – the three most important spheres of power in the Asian giant.

For this centralization, the politician receives the nickname of “Supreme Leader of China”. It is also worth remembering that this is the first time that a leadership has been in office for more than two terms since Mao Zedong.

In the financial market, reactions to Jinping’s re-election were quite negative. The Hang Seng index, the main indicator of Hong Kong stocks, fell 6.36% this Monday (24), the biggest intraday drop since 2008, when the serious Subprime Crisis and the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers took place.

“This change in the constitution alone is a demonstration of great power”, explains Yihao Lin, economics coordinator at Genial Investimentos. In addition to remaining in the country’s highest office, there were the appointment of six new high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party linked to the current Chinese president.

“Xi Jinping will have very strong control over decision-making power, both economically and geopolitically. That’s a big risk,” says Lin. Since the 2000s, according to the analyst, China has been in a process of economic liberalization, in which decisions were made jointly with the party.

Now, there will be a greater centralization of power in Jinping, which has a much more pro-state stance, with strong government intervention in the economy. Ideological trade battles with the West are also likely to culminate in a further shutdown of the Chinese economy.

Lin’s expectation is that in the short term more regulations will be created in some economic sectors, such as technology and real estate, as well as taxation on wealth, while public investments in infrastructure must be intensified to maintain a level of economic growth.

Allied to this, there were no signs during the 20th Congress of loosening the “covid zero” policy, something that was greatly expected by the financial market. For Lin, at least for now, investing in Chinese assets is not worth the risk. “We see the whole process of opening up and westernizing China being reversed with this third term,” explains Lin.

This is also the view of Fabio Fares, an expert in macro analysis at Quantzed. “The message that was sent to the world is that Jinping has cleaned up the party, assumed supreme power and surrounded himself with trusted allies,” he says. “This Monday we saw the market decimating Chinese stocks, with investors pulling money out of there in the face of prospects of China becoming a more closed country.”

Indeed, some shares of Chinese companies have plummeted on the trading floor. This is the case of the giant Alibaba (BABA34), whose BDRs on B3 dropped 10.53% in the session. And it’s not just the Chinese market that is likely to be affected by Jinping’s new direction.

Currently, the Brazilian stock exchange is in a privileged position in relation to global peers. The US and Europe are at risk of recession, facing high interest rates and inflation, while investors here are already projecting the start of cuts in the Selic for the second half of 2023.

However, the Brazilian market should suffer in the long term with a possible slowdown in China, Vale’s main trading partner and largest importer of iron ore (VALE3), for example.

“Brazil needs China to grow, so that it buys more ore, grains, protein, everything we can sell. As long as China is growing on the side, Brazil will also have limited growth”, says Fares. Now, the question will be how China will position itself vis-a-vis the world, and vice versa.

Francisco Nobre, an economist at XP, reinforces the concern that the country is moving towards a more closed economy, with even more state control and with potentially more serious geopolitical conflicts. A possible advance on Taiwan generates aversion among investors. “It is a government that must strengthen military power and take a tougher stance against other countries,” says Nobre. “The Chinese economy must also be very hostage to this zero covid policy.”

China also has relevant (long-term) structural problems. According to Lin, from XP, the aging of the population and the lower cultural tendency of the Chinese to consume should put a brake on economic growth.

“This will generate a natural slowdown in the Chinese economy, which, in our projections, should grow at about 4% per year over the next 10 or 15 years. And that certainly has an impact on the Brazilian economy,” says Lin.

