“The English club agrees to release him for free”; Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation ‘leaks’ after Flamengo’s interest

There is no doubt that the fans of the Flamengo are extremely anxious when it comes to 2023, even more than this season the work done has been very positive, giving hope for even better times. The team led by Dorival Júnior won the Copa do Brasil and still has chances to play in the Club World Cup.

If this really happens, the arrival of a “level A” player is expected, so much so that a name has emerged in recent days: Cristiano Ronaldo. The information that came from Spain is that the ace would be dissatisfied at Manchester United and could accept a proposal from America, either from the MLS, or even from the Brasileirão.

On that subject, on Yahoo Sports, Jorge Nicola updated the possibility and explained the reasons: “Since Saturday, hundreds of Flamengo fans have been mobilizing on the internet for Cristiano Ronaldo. All because ESPN England has confirmed that CR7 no longer plays for Manchester United. And more: the english club agrees to release it for free“began the journalist, who did not stop there:

“They also recalled a meeting between Braz and Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother in Portugal earlier this year.and the declaration of the vice president of football, days ago, to Canal do Benja, about the intention of hiring a world-class player.

Despite all this, CR7 at Flamengo or any other Brazilian club is absolutely unfeasible. The striker earns R$ 48 million per month in salary. By way of comparison, Fla spends R$ 30 million per month with its entire squad. That is, alone, CR7 earns 50% more than athletes and coaching staff combined“finished Nicola, ending the dream of many fans.