The House of the Dragon suffers its first audience drop in the US

According to data from Nielsen (a kind of Ibope), A Casa do Dragão suffered its first – and already expected – audience drop in the United States, through the airing of the 3rd episode, entitled “Segundo de Seu Nome”.

On launch night, approximately 2.5 million viewers tuned in to the four traditional channels of HBOone million less compared to the previous one.

It is important to note that this count did not bring in data from HBO Max, which usually “turbocharges” performance.

The second season has already been officially announced.

The script and production of The Dragon’s House were under the responsibility of George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Paddy Considine (Blitz) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Player #1) as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen are in the main cast.

based on the book Fire & Bloodthe series serves as a spinoff of Game of Thrones which tells the story of the conquest of lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of Dragons.

Set over 200 years before the events of the original series, we follow the civil war that unfolds as half-brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra vie for the throne after the death of their father, Viserys I.

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however, Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which leads to growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in the main series, at the time when the Targaryen family ruled the seven kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.