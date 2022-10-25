‘The Mothership’ Halle Berry Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

A big upcoming Netflix original movie on the Netflix slate is The mothership. The sci-fi thriller starring Halle Berry will see Netflix partner with MRC Entertainment, which has produced hits like Knives, The Lovebirds, Ted, baby driver and TV hits, including Netflix ozark and from Amazon The big.

Netflix the mother ship will be written by Matthew Charman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks. the mother ship It will also be Charman’s directorial debut.

The project was first revealed in February 2021.

Producers will include Halle Berry, Danny Stillman, Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik.

Here’s what else we know:

What is the plot of Netflix the mother ship?

Almost nothing is known about the story except its official synopsis provided by Deadline.

Here is the logline for the mother ship:

The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously disappeared from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath her home, Sara and her children embark on a race to find her husband, father, and most importantly, the truth.

who is released the mother ship?

Netflix the mother ship will be led by Oscar winner Halle Berry which is known for its performances in several projects, including X-Men, James Bond, monster ball, John Wick, and more. Berry will play Sara Morse.

Later completing the cast for the mother ship includes:

Omari Hardwick (D’s armyto read, Power)

(D’s armyto read, Power) John Ortiz (Silver linings Playbook, Messiah)

(Silver linings Playbook, Messiah) Molly Parker (house of cards, Lost in space)

(house of cards, Lost in space) Thomas Philip O’Neill like Ivan

like Ivan Marilyn Busch like Holly

like Holly Tyler Gevast like Stuart

like Stuart Quinn McPherson like Chloe Morse

like Chloe Morse Rocco Navarro as Navy Seal

What is the production status in the mother ship?

Current production status: Active development (Last update: 03/18/2021)

Netflix the mother ship went into production in June 2021 and ended in mid-August of the same year. Production took place in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, according to issue 1238 of Production Weekly.

Where I walk in the morning they’re filming something for #mothership a @Netflix movie with @Halle Berry and written/directed by Matt Charman. Don’t they need a weatherman or something in some scene? I mean, it’s a ship, the weather matters. @slashfilm pic.twitter.com/K26jMBR6Im —Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) June 9, 2021

South Street, between Pleasant Street and Lincoln Avenue, in #PlainvilleMA is being periodically closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic today to allow filming at Don’s Diner, reportedly for a Netflix movie called “The Mothership.” https://t.co/YhEknisz1I pic.twitter.com/FhJn9BBCcR — The Sun Chronicle (@TheSunChronicle) July 19, 2021

We took a brief look the mother ship in the Netflix 2022 movie preview (you can find it in the embedded video below between 2:10 and 2:14).

When will be the mother ship be released on Netflix?

The film was initially part of the 2022 lineup, but as we reach the end of the year, the film has skipped Netflix’s official Fall 2022 list.

We confirm that the film is scheduled to be delayed to 2023.

We will keep you informed of developments as we receive them. Keep this page bookmarked and let us know if you’re excited in the comments below.