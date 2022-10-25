The Peripheral | Chloë Grace Moretz travels back in time in series trailer

O Prime Video released today (8) the first trailer for The Peripherala sci-fi drama from Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolancreators of Westworldand starring Chloe Grace Moretz. Check out the preview above.

Based on the book of William Gibsonthe plot centers on Flynne (Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor), two brothers who live in a reality where jobs that are not related to the drug business are rare.

The cast also has Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (transparent) and Chris Coy (The Deuce).

The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films.

The series premiere is scheduled for October 21st by Prime Video.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.