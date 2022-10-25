The Walking Dead – Lauren Cohan wants to play Maggie forever

Actress Lauren Cohan, who played Maggie on The Walking Dead, is back in a new spinoff of the series. In an interview, Lauren commented that she would like to play the character forever, see the details below.

IMAGE: AMC / TRECOBOX

Maggie in The Walking Dead

Maggie’s first appearance took place during the episode titled “Bloodletting”. The episode is part of the second season and it is in it that Maggie and Glenn meet and start the romance that makes them marry in the future.

Producer reveals God of War Ragnarok’s biggest challenge

Maggie was one of the most voracious characters in the entire series, proving to be prepared for anything. Along with the groups that were created and dismantled over time, Maggie was always in a position to make important decisions. Even losing several friends (including her beloved Glenn), Maggie always managed to maintain a certain posture, which allowed her to move on and survive amid the chaotic world of The Walking Dead.

IMAGE: AMC / TRECOBOX

Maggie is one of the most loved characters by the public.

From her first moment on The Walking Dead, Maggie won the hearts of the public. Even after so many years of playing the character, fans continue to admire Maggie and post her feelings on social media.

Twitter is one of the biggest stages for this adoration that the public has for the character. See below some posts from fans of the character and at the end of the page, leave your opinion in the comments, we would love to know what you think of the character.

I don’t trust anyone who watches 10 seasons of the walking dead and doesn’t like maggie — nanda. (@COH4NRYD3R) August 17, 2021

TOP BEST PHRASES OF “THE WALKING DEAD”: 12. “this is our home now. so you’re going to have to start calling me by my name. it’s not ‘marsha’ or ‘darling’ or ‘love’, it’s maggie, MAGGIE RHEE.” (380 VOTES) THE BIGGEST AND BEST LEADERSHIP! maggie rhee (7×5) pic.twitter.com/L4UYbFXhHk — luc (@fentwd) August 7, 2020

Maggie returning to the series and saving Father Gabriel, best scene of the tenth season of The Walking Dead ❤️ — Allan Junior (@iamallanjunior) July 23, 2021

Lauren wants to play Maggie forever

One of the biggest stars of The Walking Dead is returning in the spinoff of the series that will be called “The Walking Dead: Dead City”. In the new spinoff series, Maggie is on a survival trajectory alongside Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The series is scheduled to be released in 2023, but still without an officially confirmed date.

IMAGE: AMC / TRECOBOX

Meanwhile, the actress who has played Maggie since the beginning of the series, stated during an interview that she would like to play her character forever. This shows us that just as the character was very well received by the public, it is also a passion for the actress who plays her.

Brazilian makes impeccable cosplay of Nezuko from Demon Slayer

During an interview with EW, Lauren shared that if given the opportunity, she would play Maggie forever, at least for as long as she was allowed.

“When people say to me, ‘Wow, you’ve been doing this show for so long,’ I say, ‘And I hope to do this forever.’

IMAGE: AMC / TRECOBOX

Did you like the news?

So, follow us on our social networks like twitterO Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the news about films, series and much more!