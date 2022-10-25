This is what happens to cryptocurrencies when the buyer dies

Even with cryptocurrencies gaining more and more space in the market, some doubts about the subject always arise. One of them is about the inheritance of cryptocurrencies, that is, what happens when a person who has cryptos dies. Is it possible to inherit these assets somehow?

INSS will make extra payment to retirees and pensioners soon

In theory, if the digital asset investor does not pass the cryptocurrencies to someone else before he dies, the coins are lost forever within the blockchain network. But there is a way to prevent this from happening.

Cryptocurrency Inheritance

According to the latest information, in order to inherit cryptocurrencies from a deceased person, it is necessary to have a private access key or a phrase of words generated by the wallet itself. Both options work as a kind of password.

2 reasons that prevent many people from borrowing Auxílio Brasil

If the assets are in exchanges instead of a wallet, such as Binance and Coinbase, if the person has access to the passwords registered by the companies themselves, it is possible to move the assets.

However, for this, the person must have some documents that prove their right to the assets, such as a death certificate, last will and/or inventory, in addition to, of course, a letter signed by the holder about what to do with the balance of the account — in this case, with cryptocurrencies.

Will the government pay Aid Brasil ahead of time in November?

Cryptocurrency Nomination Program

The Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) has a program that allows holders to nominate other people, such as family and friends, to have access to the cryptocurrency wallet if the investor dies.

The program was built on blockchain to present more security than private keys and access credentials.

In this sense, the DIFX feature could be an option for those who want to transfer their cryptocurrencies in the event of death.

STF hits the hammer on the use of bags in supermarkets

Cryptocurrencies after death

Because it is a market considered “new”, many people stop investing in cryptocurrencies or have fears about digital assets, precisely because they do not know what can happen after death.

According to a survey conducted in 2020, around 89% of respondents expressed some concern about the fate of digital assets after death.

Image: Coyz0/shutterstock.com