Thriller film with Elisabeth Moss arrived by surprise on Netflix and is already one of the most watched

The invisible man is a thriller and horror film, released in 2020 starring Elisabeth Moss which became one of the best thriller films of recent years from a series of horror classics that studios Universal decided to remake.

The invisible man is a character taken from the pages of the book of HG Wellsand has just arrived in the catalog of Netflix and is already making the biggest success.

A lot of people have already gone to watch it and are loving it, so much so that it is currently in the top positions of the most watched movies on the platform today, just behind suffocating passion and end of the road.

In the film, Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) is trapped in a violent and controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

She manages to sneak away in the dead of night and disappears, but when Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide, he leaves a large part of his vast fortune.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

With a series of strange coincidences unfolding, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia begins to question her sanity as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone no one can see.

To learn more about the film:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!