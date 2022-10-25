Title boosts and Stefani is close to the top 50

Miami (USA) – It didn’t take long for Luisa Stefani from São Paulo to return to the top 100 of the WTA, needing only four tournaments to achieve the feat. The triumphant return came this Monday, after the great achievement in the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara, beating compatriot Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

With the title won in Mexico, the former top 10 made a huge leap in the doubles ranking and gained 162 positions in one go. Stefani’s run not only took her back into the top 100, but it also put her very close to the top 50, ranking 55th on Monday’s list.

Stefani has had great results since returning to competition. After tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in last year’s US Open semi-final, she was out for a full year and returned in style, winning the WTA Pune title alongside Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, her first tournament of the season. .

Following, Dabrowski was her tormentor at the WTA in Tokyo, where the Brazilian played alongside the tennis player of the house Ena Shibahara. After dropping out of competing in Las Vegas, she teamed up with Australian Storm Sanders, with whom she went to the quarterfinals in San Diego and won the title in Guadalajara last Sunday.