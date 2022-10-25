Too lazy to take a shower? Japanese company creates “human washing machine” | Technology

The bath as we know it, in the shower or in the bathtub, can be out of date. At least as far as the technology company is concerned. science , from Japan. That’s because she is working on developing a “human washing machine”.

Dubbed Project Usoyaro, the product promotes an ultrasonic bath, with high-speed water containing extremely fine air bubbles that remove dirt from the pores. In addition, while the process takes place, a relaxing video, chosen especially for each user through artificial intelligence, is displayed.

+ How the artificial intelligence of the future will be able to connect to the brain

According to the Daily Mail, the inspiration for the invention came from Sanyo Electric. In 1970, the company presented a similar system at Expo Osaka. Seeing it in operation, Yasuaki Aoyama, president of Science, then 10 years old, was fascinated.

know more

Decades later, the executive decided to mirror what he saw to create a shower that could be loaded with chemicals that would destroy the chlorine as the water passed. The idea had a personal motivation: one of her daughters suffered from skin inflammation caused by the chlorine in the tap water, which meant she couldn’t shower like other people.

After a few years of work, Aoyama came up with a washing technology that produced bubbles just three micrometers in diameter and removed dirt and chlorine from the skin. Today, it is used in homes and hospitals around the world.

Now, Science is developing the modern version of the “human washing machine”, and is even getting help from former Sanyo engineers Eiji Yamatani and Manatsu Ueda. In it, the person sits in a chair while water and microbubbles act on the body.

In addition, a sensor connected to an electrocardiograph is attached to the device to measure the user’s heart rate and know how relaxed he is. The data, highlights the Daily Mail report, is used to train an AI that will be able to automatically choose the most relaxing content for each person.

Science’s plan is to complete the Usoyaro Project in 2024 and, in the future, implement it in homes, hospitals and nursing homes.