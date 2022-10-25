Tourists trapped in 60-meter cave after elevator breaks







Underground hotel in the Grand Canyon, USA Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Five tourists have been trapped for more than 24 hours in a 60-meter-deep cave in the Grand Canyon, in the state of Arizona, in the United States. The accident happened after an elevator at the tourist attraction broke down. The site is known for being one of the largest dry caves in the country, and has a hotel suite and a restaurant.

The information was provided by the spokesman for the Coconino Sheriff’s Office, Jon Paxton, to American TV. NBC News.

Victims have health issues that prevent them from climbing the 20 flights of stairs to exit the cave in Peach Springs, and so they were unable to climb to the surface on foot. The ladder on the site is similar to an old fire escape, which also hinders the rescue service carried out with stretchers.





Maintenance teams worked to fix the elevator with an external generator, but the measure did not work. Now agents are trying to use a mechanism to hoist tourists out of the cave through the elevator shaft if the machinery cannot be fixed.





While they’re trapped, tourists are enjoying the underground suite, which sleeps six and costs $1,000 a night. The venue offers two queen beds, a folding futon, a portable toilet, like those in travel trailers, and a kitchenette with a microwave and mini-fridge.

